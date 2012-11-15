Guidance
Tregantle firing times
Information on Tregantle firing times, available in 2 file formats so that it is accessible to everyone.
Tregantle firing times 2 January to 29 January 2017
Tregantle firing times 30 January to 12 February 2017
The ‘firing times’ are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberrys, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.
