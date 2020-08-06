Accessing the training estate safely

Respect the range. MOD Crown Copyright 2020.

From Lulworth to Catterick, the Scottish highlands to North Wales, across the UK the Ministry of Defence owns and maintains hundreds of thousands hectares of land for the purpose of training our military so that they are always ready to deploy and protect our nation’s interests.

Some of this land is publicly accessible and we encourage you to discover the beautiful and varied expanses. The unique use of these landscapes means they have some of the greatest biodiversity anywhere in the UK, something that we are proud to steward and maintain.

However, our Military train year-round and high paced tactical training exercises often include the use of armoured vehicles, artillery and military personnel. If you access the training estate during these times it is not safe and you put yourself and our military at risk of injury or worse. Just because you can’t see or hear a live exercise, doesn’t mean that it isn’t taking place. Keep yourself, children, pets and loved ones safe, only access the training estate when and where it is safe to do so. For the latest training estate live firing times

Stay safe: only access UK defence training estates when and where it is safe to do so. We operate several systems to keep you up to date with the use of our training estate; flags, digital signage and wardens are on hand to offer advice. The best way to stay safe is to check the latest safety information on Inside DIO blog, or contact our local teams directly.

Respect the Range film

For further information please see our Respect The Range film which will give you information on how to stay safe within the surrounding of training areas.

Read the full Respect The Range film transcript ( ODT , 8.09KB).

You can read more information on public access on our estate.

Learn more about MOD byelaws.

We welcome external groups such as ramblers and horse societies to contact our access forum and make agreed arrangements about access in advance of any activity taking place. More information can be found on our Access Forum.