MOD byelaws: Wiltshire

Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Wiltshire.

Published 31 March 2011
Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Ministry of Defence

The aeroplane and armament experimental establishment Boscombe Down byelaws 1986: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.37MB, 9 pages

Bulford Ranges byelaws 1970: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.01MB, 8 pages

Bulford Ranges byelaws 1963: revoked

PDF, 4.35MB, 8 pages

Chisledon Camp (Army Vocational Training Centre) military lands byelaws 1935: lapsed

PDF, 853KB, 6 pages

Chisledon Camp (Army Vocational Training Centre) military lands byelaws 1930: revoked

PDF, 853KB, 6 pages

Imber Ranges byelaws 1963: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.54MB, 10 pages

Larkhill Artillery Range byelaws 1965: to be reviewed

PDF, 3.1MB, 19 pages

Perham Down Ranges byelaws 1969: to be reviewed

PDF, 774KB, 6 pages

Porton Down and Winterbourne Gunner military lands byelaws 1977: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.25MB, 10 pages

Porton Experimental Station Salisbury military lands byelaws 1923: revoked

PDF, 1.53MB, 6 pages

Salisbury Plain area (including Porton Experimental Station) military lands byelaws 1937 and Salisbury Plain Area Military Lands (amendment) byelaws 1977: revoked

PDF, 1.83MB, 12 pages

Salisbury Plain area (including Porton Experimental Station) military lands byelaws 1926: revoked

PDF, 780KB, 4 pages

Salisbury Plain area military lands byelaws 1924: revoked

PDF, 704KB, 4 pages

Salisbury Plain area military lands byelaws 1923: revoked

PDF, 759KB, 4 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery and Netheravon Ranges byelaws 1947: revoked

PDF, 2.35MB, 8 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery and Netheravon Ranges byelaws 1940: revoked

PDF, 1.78MB, 9 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery Ranges byelaws 1932: revoked

PDF, 2.62MB, 6 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery Ranges byelaws 1923: revoked

PDF, 826KB, 5 pages

Salisbury Plain Chapperton Down Artillery Range byelaws 1916: revoked

PDF, 887KB, 4 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery Ranges byelaws 1915: revoked

PDF, 358KB, 2 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery Ranges byelaws 1914: revoked

PDF, 1.04MB, 5 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery Ranges byelaws 1912: revoked

PDF, 1020KB, 5 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery Ranges West Down Range byelaws 1911: revoked

PDF, 543KB, 3 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery and Rifle Ranges byelaws 1907: revoked

PDF, 733KB, 3 pages

Salisbury Plain Artillery Range byelaws 1899: revoked

PDF, 1.25MB, 5 pages

Salisbury Plain Imber Ranges, Hill Farm Range and Bowls Barrow Range byelaws 1939: revoked

PDF, 1.43MB, 8 pages

Salisbury Plain Imber Machine Gun Ranges, Hill Farm Range and Bowls Barrow Range byelaws 1936: revoked

PDF, 1.24MB, 7 pages

Salisbury Plain Imber Machine Gun Ranges, Hill Farm Range and Bowls Barrow Range byelaws 1933: revoked

PDF, 1.19MB, 7 pages

Salisbury Plain military lands byelaws 1981: to be reviewed

PDF, 2.28MB, 10 pages

Salisbury Plain Netheravon Machine Gun and Mortar Ranges byelaws 1934: revoked

PDF, 1.61MB, 7 pages

Salisbury Plain Netheravon Machine Gun Ranges byelaws 1924: revoked

PDF, 801KB, 5 pages

Salisbury Plain Rifle and Revolver Ranges and Field and Mortar Firing Ranges in the County of Wiltshire byelaws 1934: revoked

PDF, 3.41MB, 9 pages

Salisbury Plain Rifle and Revolver Ranges in the county of Wiltshire byelaws 1926: revoked

PDF, 2.17MB, 6 pages

Salisbury Plain Rifle Ranges in the county of Wiltshire byelaws 1914: revoked

PDF, 674KB, 4 pages

Details

To be reviewed

The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Lapsed

Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Revoked

Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Ministry of Defence: byelaws review

List of byelaws to be reviewed

Public access to military areas

The defence training estate

Military ranges firing notices

Last updated 13 June 2019
  1. Updated with the latest MOD byelaws for Wiltshire.
  2. Updated summary
  3. First published.

