From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Part of:
Byelaws: Yorkshire and Humberside
Published:
31 March 2011
Last updated:
3 July 2017, see all updates

Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in North Yorkshire.

Documents

Strensall Common (Use for Military Purposes) Regulations 1971

PDF, 1.18MB

To be reviewed: Bellerby Moor and Wathgill ranges, Catterick

PDF, 1.31MB, 9 pages

To be reviewed: Catterick Camp/Garrison military lands

PDF, 1.34MB, 9 pages

To be reviewed: Feldom range

PDF, 770KB, 5 pages

To be reviewed: RAF Menwith Hill

PDF, 3.64MB, 6 pages

To be reviewed: RAF Fylingdales

PDF, 2.9MB, 10 pages

To be reviewed: Strensall Common

PDF, 1.84MB, 13 pages

Revoked: Strensall Camp military lands

PDF, 1.33MB, 7 pages

Lapsed: Hawsker rifle range

PDF, 704KB, 5 pages

Lapsed: Pasley and South Gare batteries, Coatham

PDF, 1.68MB, 8 pages

Lapsed: Scalby Beck Rifle Range (in the County of Yorks.) Byelaws 1924

PDF, 889KB

Lapsed: Scarborough artillery range

PDF, 1.32MB, 4 pages

No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available.

Lapsed

  • Marske aero range
  • Ripon ranges

Published: 31 March 2011

Updated: 3 July 2017

  1. Added Lapsed: Scalby Beck Rifle Range (in the County of Yorks.) Byelaws 1924 and Strensall Common (Use for Military Purposes) Regulations 1971.
  2. Updated Strensall Camp military lands from 'to be reviewed' to 'revoked'.
  3. Updated summary
  4. First published.

