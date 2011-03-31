Guidance
North Yorkshire Byelaws
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
- Part of:
- Byelaws: Yorkshire and Humberside
- Published:
- 31 March 2011
- Last updated:
- 3 July 2017, see all updates
Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in North Yorkshire.
Documents
To be reviewed: Bellerby Moor and Wathgill ranges, Catterick
PDF, 1.31MB, 9 pages
To be reviewed: Catterick Camp/Garrison military lands
PDF, 1.34MB, 9 pages
To be reviewed: Feldom range
PDF, 770KB, 5 pages
To be reviewed: RAF Menwith Hill
PDF, 3.64MB, 6 pages
To be reviewed: RAF Fylingdales
PDF, 2.9MB, 10 pages
To be reviewed: Strensall Common
PDF, 1.84MB, 13 pages
Revoked: Strensall Camp military lands
PDF, 1.33MB, 7 pages
Lapsed: Hawsker rifle range
PDF, 704KB, 5 pages
Lapsed: Pasley and South Gare batteries, Coatham
PDF, 1.68MB, 8 pages
Lapsed: Scarborough artillery range
PDF, 1.32MB, 4 pages
Details
No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available.
Lapsed
- Marske aero range
- Ripon ranges
Document information
Published: 31 March 2011
Updated: 3 July 2017
- Added Lapsed: Scalby Beck Rifle Range (in the County of Yorks.) Byelaws 1924 and Strensall Common (Use for Military Purposes) Regulations 1971.
- Updated Strensall Camp military lands from 'to be reviewed' to 'revoked'.
- Updated summary
- First published.