MOD byelaws: Northumberland
This page brings together all available byelaws within Northumberland. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Otterburn Training Area Byelaws 1971: to be reviewed
- Ponteland Rifle Range ^
- Royal Air Force Boulmer ^
- RRH Brizlee Wood ^
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Berwick Rifle Range in the County of Northumberland Byelaws 1926
- Druridge Bay (in the County of Northumberland) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1939
- Hartley Range Northumberland Byelaws 1940
- Morpeth Rifle Range Byelaws 1923
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Berwick Rifle Range in the County of Northumberland Byelaws 1916
- Morpeth Rifle Range Byelaws 1914 ^
- Redesdale Artillery Range in the County of Northumberland Byelaws 1915
- Redesdale Artillery Range Byelaws 1923
-
Redesdale East and West Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1940
^ No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available
