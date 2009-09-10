  1. Home

Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Ministry of Defence
Byelaws: East Anglia
10 September 2009
27 February 2017

Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Cambridgeshire

To be reviewed: RAF Alconbury

PDF, 2.2MB, 8 pages

To be reviewed: Barton Road rifle range

PDF, 1.1MB, 8 pages

To be reviewed: RAF Molesworth

PDF, 999KB, 7 pages

Lapsed: Coldham (Classification) range

PDF, 647KB, 5 pages

No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available

To be reviewed

  • RAF Upwood
  • RAF Wittering

Lapsed

  • Brington rifle range
  • Grafham range

Published: 10 September 2009

Updated: 27 February 2017

  1. Updated Coldham (Classification) Range byelaw to lapsed.
  2. Updated summary
  3. First published.

