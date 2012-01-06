In line with the government’s Transparency and Open Data initiative, the Military Court Service is to publish the court listings for the military court centres.

Each court listing covers the next 1 or 2 week assize period. This will be published on the internet by the last working day in advance of the assize period.

In addition to this, the court listings are published outside the military court centres.

Please be aware that the court listings are subject to change after publication, if you wish to find out more please contact the relevant military court centre. Details can be found at the bottom of each court listing.

