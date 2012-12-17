Guidance
Court martial results from the military court centres
Provided by the Military Court Service.
Documents
Details
In line with the government’s ‘transparency and open data initiative’, the Military Court Service has agreed to provide court martial results in respect of the military court centres.
Related information
Published 17 December 2012
Last updated 12 July 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 12 July 2019 + show all updates
- Added 'Court martial results from the military court centres: January to December 2017'.
- Added Court martial results from the military court centres: January to December 2018.
- Added Court martial results from the military court centres: January to December 2017.
- Updated Court martial results from the military court centres: January to December 2016.
- Replaced data for July to September 2016 and October to December 2016 with Court martial results from the military court centres: January to December 2016.
- Added Court martial results from the military court centres: October to November 2016
- Added Court martial results from the military court centres: May 2015 to October 2016.
- Added new court martial results for April 2015.
- Added updated court martial results.
- Added updated list of court martial results.
- Added court martial results January 2009 to August 2014.
- Added Court Martial Results January 2009 to March 2014.
- Published updated Court martial results up to 30 November 2013.
- Added 31 October 2013 file
- Added the Court martial results 31 October 2011 - 30 September 2013.
- Added updated list up to 21 August 2013
- Added the result up to 26 July 2013
- Added new results
- Added updated results
- Replaced Court Martial Results 4 February - 1 March 2013 with Court Martial Results 4 to 22 March 2013
- New results
- First published.
- Replaced Military Court results