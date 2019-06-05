Corporate report
Human Rights and Democracy Report 2018
Activity in 2018 by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and its diplomatic network to defend human rights and promote democracy worldwide.
This report provides an overview of activity in 2018 by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and it’s diplomatic network to defend human rights and promote democracy around the world. It also sets out the analysis on country situations and thematic issues which directs that work.
Published 5 June 2019