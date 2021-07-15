Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Western Balkans 2020 to 2021
This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Western Balkans regions.
Documents
Details
Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:
- where the programme is working
- what it is trying to achieve
- the budget
- the programme length
They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.
The CSSF aims to publish information for all programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are:
- to protect national security
- for the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments
Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.
The 2 largest CSSF delivery partners, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Department for International Development (DFID) have merged to form the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As these reviews look back to the achievements of the 2019 to 2020 reporting period, programmes still refer to the lead department at that time.