Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Western Balkans 2020 to 2021

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund ( CSSF ) programme at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

where the programme is working

what it is trying to achieve

the budget

the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

The CSSF aims to publish information for all programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF ’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are:

to protect national security

for the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments

Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.