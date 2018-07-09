Childcare and early years applications: delays in July

We will not be able to process any application forms that we receive via Ofsted Online from Monday 16 to Friday 27 July 2018. This is because we are doing essential work to upgrade our IT systems.

You can still access, work on and submit your form during this time.

However, Ofsted Online will be unavailable from Friday 27 (evening) until Monday 30 July.

You will not be able to contact us using the Online Notification Form between Wednesday 25 and Sunday 29 July. If you need to notify us, please email enquiries@ofsted.gov.uk or call 0300 123 4666. Ofsted Online will also be unavailable from the evening of Friday 27 July until Monday 30 July.

There may also be some disruption to our phone and email services from 25 to 27 July. Unfortunately we cannot make any routine updates to your information during this time.

If possible, please contact us before or after these dates. This means that we can provide a full service and respond to all enquiries.

If you have a serious safeguarding concern, call Ofsted on 0300 123 4666 (Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm) or email enquiries@ofsted.gov.uk.

Apologies for the inconvenience this will cause.