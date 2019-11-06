Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Africa 2019 to 2020

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Africa region.

Published 6 November 2019
Documents

Africa: Peace and Security (APS) programme

East Africa: crime and justice programme

East Africa: migration programme

East Africa: security

Niger delta and maritime security and stability programme

Nigeria: countering organised crime and corruption

Nigeria: security and justice reform programme

North East Nigeria: security and conflict and stabilisation programme

Sahel: defence and security

Sahel: stabilisation

Sierra Leone and neighbouring countries: strengthening security and resilience

Somaliland (Somalia) programme

Somalia: counter extremism programme

Somalia: stabilisation programme

South Sudan: conflict reduction

Sudan: conflict reduction and stabilisation

Details

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation

Find out more about the work of the CSSF.

