Current competitions

The Defence and Security Accelerator funds novel, high-risk, high-potential-benefit research to develop capabilities for UK defence and security.

You can submit a Defence and Security Accelerator proposal for a research contract either to our enduring competition, or in response to the technical challenges in a specific themed competition.

See Defence and Security Accelerator terms and conditions and contract guidance.

The Defence and Security Accelerator funds only novel, high-risk, high-potential-benefit research. If your proposal is a product, or outside of the Defence and Security Accelerator competition space, you should speak to the Defence Suppliers’ Service.