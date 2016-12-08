Collection
Defence and Security Accelerator funding competitions
Defence and Security Accelerator and Ministry of Defence
Armed forces and Ministry of Defence reform
8 December 2016
11 April 2017
Details of our current, future and past funding competitions.
The Defence and Security Accelerator funds novel, high-risk, high-potential-benefit research to develop capabilities for UK defence and security.
You can submit a Defence and Security Accelerator proposal for a research contract either to our enduring competition, or in response to the technical challenges in a specific themed competition.
See Defence and Security Accelerator terms and conditions and contract guidance.
The Defence and Security Accelerator funds only novel, high-risk, high-potential-benefit research. If your proposal is a product, or outside of the Defence and Security Accelerator competition space, you should speak to the Defence Suppliers’ Service.
Defence and Security Accelerator
Email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk
Telephone +44 (0)30 67704236
Please email for the quickest response.
Current competitions
Details of themed competitions that are open now and the Accelerator’s Enduring Challenge competition
Accelerator competition: autonomous last mile resupply
Defence and Security Accelerator Enduring Challenge
Past competitions
Details of themed competitions that are now closed.
-
Accelerator themed competition: the future of aviation security
-
Accelerator themed competition: beyond battery power
-
Accelerator themed competition: synthetic biology for transparent materials
-
Accelerator themed competition: revolutionise the human information relationship for Defence
Published: 8 December 2016
Updated: 11 April 2017
- Added Accelerator themed competition: Autonomous last mile resupply
- Moved Revolutionise competition to past competitions.
- Adding Enduring Challenge competition which is now open for submissions
- First published.