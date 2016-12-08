  1. Home

Defence and Security Accelerator and Ministry of Defence
Armed forces and Ministry of Defence reform
8 December 2016
11 April 2017

Details of our current, future and past funding competitions.

The Defence and Security Accelerator funds novel, high-risk, high-potential-benefit research to develop capabilities for UK defence and security.

You can submit a Defence and Security Accelerator proposal for a research contract either to our enduring competition, or in response to the technical challenges in a specific themed competition.

See Defence and Security Accelerator terms and conditions and contract guidance.

The Defence and Security Accelerator funds only novel, high-risk, high-potential-benefit research. If your proposal is a product, or outside of the Defence and Security Accelerator competition space, you should speak to the Defence Suppliers’ Service.

Current competitions

Details of themed competitions that are open now and the Accelerator’s Enduring Challenge competition

  1. Accelerator competition: autonomous last mile resupply

    • Notice

  2. Defence and Security Accelerator Enduring Challenge

    • Notice

Past competitions

Details of themed competitions that are now closed.

  1. Accelerator themed competition: the future of aviation security

    • Notice

  2. Accelerator themed competition: beyond battery power

    • Notice

  3. Accelerator themed competition: synthetic biology for transparent materials

    • Notice

  4. Accelerator themed competition: revolutionise the human information relationship for Defence

    • Notice

8 December 2016

11 April 2017

  1. Added Accelerator themed competition: Autonomous last mile resupply
  2. Moved Revolutionise competition to past competitions.
  3. Adding Enduring Challenge competition which is now open for submissions
  4. First published.

