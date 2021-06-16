Competition: Space to Innovate Campaign - Alpha Drop

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) Space Programme is seeking proposals that can aid UK Defence and Security to develop future space technologies. We are looking for innovative solutions that can address a series of challenges released in “drops” throughout 2021 and 2022. These challenges follow the output of various DASA space themed activities; including Space to Innovate Phase 1 and the International Space Pitch Day.

The amount available for this campaign up to 31 March 2023 is expected to be £2m. This “campaign” approach enables varied contract values and durations to be undertaken as part of the competition, which provides larger and longer contracts for more mature technologies, whilst also enabling less mature innovations to be explored.

Challenge drops will be open to applications from all innovators and not just those that submitted successful bids in previous ones. Any queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.