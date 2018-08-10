Competition summary: Biosensing across wide areas

Details

This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition seeks proposals for innovative technologies that provide an improved way to detect and locate deposited hazardous biological agents rapidly in the field.

DASA are interested in proof-of-concept technologies with a view to, in the longer term, developing a fieldable system for the detection and location of hazardous biological material deposited over a wide area. The fieldable system would report rapidly without users coming into close contact with the hazard.

Total funding of up to £500k is available in Phase 1 of this competition from which we anticipate funding around 3 to 5 projects. We expect Phase 1 proposals for proof-of-concept research projects of up to 6 months in duration. Additional funding is anticipated to be available for future phases of this competition.

Details on how to apply will be included in the full competition document which will be available soon. Please sign up to alerts to keep up to date.

In the meantime, you will need to register for the new DASA Submission Service, noting you will not be able to view the competition until the full competition document is published.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk