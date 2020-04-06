Competition: Biosensing across wide areas

This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition is seeking proposals for innovative technologies that provide an improved way to rapidly detect and locate hazardous biological agents in the field for the benefit of defence and security operations.

Please note this is a Phase 2 competition of a multi-phase theme. It is not compulsory to have been involved in Phase 1 to apply. You should however make yourself aware of the previous competition and the proposals we funded.

Proposals will need to deliver a higher level of maturity than achieved in Phase 1. We expect the starting Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of the innovation to be TRL 3. By the end of the project, we expect the innovation to be sufficiently developed to achieve approximately TRL 4 – 5.

£700k is available to fund Phase 2, which closes for submissions on Monday 1 June 2020 at midday BST.