Notice

Competition: novel chemistry to reduce the risk from household products

£1 million available for innovative solutions

Published 22 May 2019
From:
Defence and Security Accelerator

Documents

Competition document: novel chemistry to reduce the risk from household products

HTML

Innovation Standard Contract Terms: novel chemistry to reduce the risk from household products

MS Word Document, 80.5KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Innovation Standard Contract Schedules: novel chemistry to reduce the risk from household products

MS Word Document, 71.7KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Priority list

MS Word Document, 23.4KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Lower priority list

MS Word Document, 19.1KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition is seeking proposals that can reduce the risk of common chemicals used in household and personal care products being used as explosives precursors or precursors for the production of chemical or biological agents. We welcome approaches that will offer substitutes for these compounds or additives that will reduce the risk of their misuse.

£1 million is available to fund multiple bids over 7 months.

This competition closes on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at midday.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk

Published 22 May 2019