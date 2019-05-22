Competition: novel chemistry to reduce the risk from household products

This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition is seeking proposals that can reduce the risk of common chemicals used in household and personal care products being used as explosives precursors or precursors for the production of chemical or biological agents. We welcome approaches that will offer substitutes for these compounds or additives that will reduce the risk of their misuse.

£1 million is available to fund multiple bids over 7 months.

This competition closes on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at midday.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk