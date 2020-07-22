Competition: International Space Pitch Day

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) is piloting a new approach to accelerate the development of commercial space technology, to rapidly provide solutions to identified defence problems. To do so, the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is seeking proposals that meet a selection of US Department of Defense (DOD) and UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) space capability challenges.

Those who are successful during the submission stage will be invited to present their ideas at an International Space Pitch Day in November 2020. This exciting event will offer innovators in space capability a unique opportunity to pitch to senior military decision-makers.

It is important that any potential defence solutions are able to keep pace with the rapid technological change seen in the commercial sector. This competition is therefore mainly focused on technologies that have proven commercial value, which can then be applied to military space capability problems.

£800k (approximately $1M) is available to fund up to 15 proposals, with a maximum value of £53k (approximately $67k) each. This competition closes for submissions on Wednesday 2 September 2020 at midday BST.

To be eligible to submit a proposal, suppliers must first complete a registration questionnaire. The deadline for this is Wednesday 19 August 2020 at midday BST.