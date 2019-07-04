Competition: bioprocessing waste into reusable products

We are looking to develop a system that can aid the recycling of waste fuel, oils, lubricants and other liquid chemicals to enable the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to manage its own waste on-site and produce reusable by-products to the benefit of the environment.

This competition seeks to develop a prototype bioprocessing solution. The innovation should include the development of an energy powered bioprocessing system, the appropriate microbe mixes to break the waste down and the ability to capture the by-products for reuse. Bidders can address all three aspects or individual aspects, provided they can show a joined up capability with the other areas.

Phase 1 of this competition has approx. £1 million available to fund 3-5 proposals. Additional funding is anticipated to be available for future phases of this competition.

To help understand the problem space and to facilitate opportunities for collaboration, an event will be held at RAF Brize Norton on 25 September 2019. To sign up to this event please register on Eventbrite.

This competition is anticipated to close in October 2019.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.