Competition: Map the Gap: autonomous gap crossing survey
DASA is launching a new competition to develop a semi-autonomous reconnaissance and survey system to help troops safely and stealthily advance into enemy territory over water.
This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition, run on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), seeks development and demonstration of a number of system demonstrators able to tackle key issues of gap crossing survey.
The full competition is expected to be launched on 04 February 2020. A summary of the competition can be found in the competition summary on this page.