Competition: FASS Trialling and Testing

On behalf of the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Home Office (HO) joint Future Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) programme, this Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition seeks proposals for the trialling and testing of novel and innovative prototypes that have the potential to improve security at airports.

Testing (in a laboratory) and trialling (in a representative or operational environment) are crucial parts of the development process for any new equipment that will be deployed operationally. The FASS programme is inviting proposals from suppliers seeking support for these activities in order to accelerate the development and exploitation of their innovative solutions that have the potential to be deployed in the airport security operational environment.

Total funding of up to £1M is available to fund multiple projects and the facilities involved.

The initial stage, requiring one page pitches, closes midday (BST) 2 July 2019. One page pitches will be assessed and down-selected against mandatory criteria and successful bidders will be able to submit subsequent full proposals against a more detailed competition document that will be provided to them.

A dial in event, for suppliers to ask questions about this competition in an open forum, is planned for 17 June 2019.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.