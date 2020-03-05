This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition is seeking proposals that can provide future offshore windfarm mitigation for UK Air Defence surveillance; including alternative technologies that could fill or remove gaps in radar coverage.

The competition is funded by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Skills’ (BEIS) Science and Innovation for Climate and Energy (SICE) portfolio; and is undertaken in partnership with the Royal Air Force (RAF), the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), and the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA).

A total of up to £2m is available, intended to fund a number of contracts of up to £500k.

The competition will close at midday GMT on 17 April 2020.

DASA will be holding a dial in briefing session and 1-1 slots to enable potential suppliers to ask questions:

26 March 2020 – A dial-in session providing further detail on the problem space and a chance to ask questions in an open forum. If you would like to participate, please register on the Dial in Eventbrite page.

26 March 2020 – A series of 20 minute one-to-one teleconference sessions, giving you the opportunity to ask specific questions. If you would like to participate, please register on the 1-1s Eventbrite page.