Competition:'Take Cover!’Lightweight rapidly deployable protection on the front-line through Field Fortifications

Within defence and security, protection of personnel is a priority area and deployment of rapid protection solutions for dismounted (on-foot) troops on the front-line is of high importance.

This DASA competition seeks proposals to access recent innovations in both materials science and design technologies to provide advanced protection solutions for small groups of front-line troops from impacts such as that from ballistic, blast and directed energy threats.

DASA are interested in proof-of-concept technologies which can be integrated into a single system during later competition phases.

There is funding of up to £600k available in Phase 1 of the competition. It is anticipated that significant additional funding will be available for further phases.

Details on how to apply will be included in the full competition document which will be available soon. Please sign up to alerts to keep up to date.

In the meantime, you will need to register for the new DASA Submission Service, noting you will not be able to view the competition until the full competition document is published.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.