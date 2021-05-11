Competition: Look Out! Maritime Early Warning Innovations

This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition is seeking proposals for the development of innovative technologies to provide novel methods of Early Warning (EW) for maritime operations. Run on behalf of the Royal Navy, this competition aims to develop alternative future concepts for the Airborne Early Warning systems that currently enable deployed capabilities within the Carrier and Littoral Strike Groups.

£1.25M is available to fund contracts with a maximum value of £250k each. The duration of each of the funded contracts is to be no longer than 9 months. This phase will focus on maturing key underpinning ideas and technologies to demonstrate concept feasibility.

We are looking to undertake continuous development of solutions and our intent is to provide further funding to projects that are demonstrated to be successful during this initial period. Therefore, unlike previous DASA competitions, this is the only planned phase for this call. Further development of solutions beyond the initial period of up to 9 months, will take place through a Framework Contract and tasking.

This competition closes on Tuesday 6 July 2021 at midday BST.

Reminder: suppliers must complete the Supplier Assurance Questionnaire (SAQ) prior to competition close at midday BST on Tuesday 6 July 2021. You can do this by registering and logging onto the Supplier Cyber Protection Portal. When prompted during the SAQ, please enter the Risk Assessment Reference (RAR) number for this competition: RAR- D9M6DGQG. You must enter the SAQ reference number within the DASA submission service portal when you submit your proposal. Please see Section 5.2 of the Competition Document for further details.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.