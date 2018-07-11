Don’t Blow It! Safely eliminating chemical and biological munitions on the battlefield

This competition has an initial £500,000 to fund multiple proof-of-concept proposals at low Technology Readiness Levels (TRL). Additional funding of £1.5 million may be available depending on the outcome of the initial funding phase. The competition will launch at an event in London on the 26 September 2018.

It is joint funded by the UK Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defense, and will operate under an existing memorandum of understanding between both nations.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk