Competition: Don't Blow It! safely eliminating chemical and biological munitions on the battlefield - phase 2

This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition has, subject to funding and contract, a total of up to £1.5 million funding for a second phase, following a successful Phase 1. We are looking for innovations (at technology readiness level (TRL) 3 upwards) to develop full-scale prototypes ready for testing on agent simulants and munition surrogates. Please note, it is not compulsory to have been involved in Phase 1 to apply. Funding is due to be approved before the competition closes.

The competition is jointly funded by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the US Department of Defense (DoD), and will operate under an existing memorandum of understanding between both nations.

The competition closes at 1700 GMT (1200 EST) on 6 January 2020.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk