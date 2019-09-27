Notice

Competition: Don't Blow It! safely eliminating chemical and biological munitions on the battlefield - phase 2

This DASA competition seeks proposals for innovative technologies in accessing, disabling and destroying chemical and biological munitions and improvised explosive devices in challenging environments.

Published 27 September 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence and Security Accelerator

Documents

Competition document: Don't Blow It! phase 2

HTML

Standard Contract (Innovation) - Don't Blow It! phase 2 - Schedules

PDF, 334KB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Standard Contract (Innovation) - Don't Blow It! phase 2 - Terms

PDF, 434KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition has, subject to funding and contract, a total of up to £1.5 million funding for a second phase, following a successful Phase 1. We are looking for innovations (at technology readiness level (TRL) 3 upwards) to develop full-scale prototypes ready for testing on agent simulants and munition surrogates. Please note, it is not compulsory to have been involved in Phase 1 to apply. Funding is due to be approved before the competition closes.

The competition is jointly funded by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the US Department of Defense (DoD), and will operate under an existing memorandum of understanding between both nations.

The competition closes at 1700 GMT (1200 EST) on 6 January 2020.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk

Published 27 September 2019