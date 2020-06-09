Competition: Intelligent Ship Phase 2

This Defence & Security Accelerator (DASA) competition seeks proposals for novel and innovative technologies, approaches, and enablers to revolutionise military decision-making, mission planning and automation. The eventual aim, for 2030 and beyond, is to exploit a human-machine network that could work collaboratively on military platforms.

This competition follows a successful Phase 1 call in July 2019, and aims to build on these developments, as well as those made in other Intelligent Ship project activities. Human-machine interfacing will be an important part of this work and will assist stakeholders to envision how this type of intelligent automation can be interfaced with human teams in the future.

£3M is available to fund multiple proposals (one for challenge 1, and multiple for challenge 2) within Phase 2.

This competition closes at midday BST on Tuesday 4 August 2020.