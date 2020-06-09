Notice

Competition: Intelligent Ship Phase 2

DASA is looking for novel approaches to revolutionise military decision-making with the aid of Artificial Intelligence

Published 9 June 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, and Defence and Security Accelerator

Documents

Competition document: Intelligent Ship Phase 2

HTML

Annex A: MoSCoW analysis

ODS, 31.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex B: example scenario

PDF, 1.11MB, 32 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

ISC Terms: Intelligent Ship Phase 2

PDF, 620KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

ISC Schedules: Intelligent Ship Phase 2

PDF, 341KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This Defence & Security Accelerator (DASA) competition seeks proposals for novel and innovative technologies, approaches, and enablers to revolutionise military decision-making, mission planning and automation. The eventual aim, for 2030 and beyond, is to exploit a human-machine network that could work collaboratively on military platforms.

This competition follows a successful Phase 1 call in July 2019, and aims to build on these developments, as well as those made in other Intelligent Ship project activities. Human-machine interfacing will be an important part of this work and will assist stakeholders to envision how this type of intelligent automation can be interfaced with human teams in the future.

£3M is available to fund multiple proposals (one for challenge 1, and multiple for challenge 2) within Phase 2.

This competition closes at midday BST on Tuesday 4 August 2020.

Published 9 June 2020