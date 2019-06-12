Competition: intelligent ship - the next generation

The competition will be formally launched at an event in London on 19 June 2019. Sign up on Eventbrite.

This Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition is seeking proposals for novel and innovative technologies, approaches and enablers that could revolutionise decision making, mission planning and automation in military platforms beyond 2030.

These proposals must reflect a situation of ever growing data and information flow, evolving threats and the need to operate within a future operating environment. This competition is initially seeking low technology readiness level (TRL), high risk and innovative options for a revolutionary, not evolutionary, change to future military capability.

Phase 1 has an initial £1M to fund multiple innovative proposals (£100K limit per proposal). Future phases will aim to create suitable evaluation environments and to integrate technologies with each other. This demonstration and integration of the projects will be developed under continuing work within future phases of this project, with additional funding of up to £3M, depending on the outcomes of the initial phase.

The human-machine interfaces will also be an important part of this work and will assist stakeholders to envision how this type of intelligent automation can be interfaced with military systems in the future.

The competition will close at midday BST on 23 July 2019.