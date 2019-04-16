Notice
Competition: developing the Royal Navy’s autonomous underwater capability
£2.5m is available to fund solutions that inform future capability and understanding of the utility of XLUUVs
Documents
Details
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is looking for innovative solutions that inform future capability and understanding of utility of extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs).
This competition is part of the Royal Navy’s efforts to better understand and shape cutting edge capabilities; a strategy of exploration and analysis has been adopted to inform capability and requirements of ‘Maritime Autonomous System’ use for future Royal Navy operations.
A total of £2.5m is available to fund one proposal in a 2 stage process consisting of an initial research, design and re-fit stage and a subsequent testing and trialling stage.
Proposals must be submitted by midday (BST) on 11 June 2019. Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk
Last updated 2 May 2019 + show all updates
- Addition of details of the dial-in and collaboration events to the publication and competition document.
- First published.