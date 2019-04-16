Notice

Competition: developing the Royal Navy’s autonomous underwater capability

£2.5m is available to fund solutions that inform future capability and understanding of the utility of XLUUVs

Published 16 April 2019
Last updated 2 May 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, and Defence and Security Accelerator

Details

The details of a dial-in event and a collaboration event have now been published.

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is looking for innovative solutions that inform future capability and understanding of utility of extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs).

This competition is part of the Royal Navy’s efforts to better understand and shape cutting edge capabilities; a strategy of exploration and analysis has been adopted to inform capability and requirements of ‘Maritime Autonomous System’ use for future Royal Navy operations.

A total of £2.5m is available to fund one proposal in a 2 stage process consisting of an initial research, design and re-fit stage and a subsequent testing and trialling stage.

Proposals must be submitted by midday (BST) on 11 June 2019. Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk

