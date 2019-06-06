News story
Developing the Royal Navy’s autonomous underwater capability: commercial clarification
Dstl Commercial Services have advised on a commercial clarification to the Competition.
Please be advised that, in respect to the Defence and Security Accelerator competition: developing the Royal Navy’s autonomous underwater capability, Dstl Commercial Services have offered a commercial clarification in respect to industry queries around the agreement of a Limitation of a Contractor’s Liability to the proposed Framework Agreement:
It is not possible to request a Limit of a Contractor’s Liability (LoCL) under a Framework Agreement because it is impossible to calculate an appropriate LoCL amount with such a broad scope of work. Requests for a LoCL to the overarching framework agreement will be turned down, and proposals that include such requests will be deemed to be commercially non-compliant and excluded from the competition.
However, in the event of placement of any Framework Agreement as a result of this Themed Competition, under the Tasking element of the aforementioned Framework Agreement (Item 2 of the proposed Framework Agreement only) on a Task by Task basis we will consider the risks associated with that Task and may consider it appropriate to agree a LoCL against that specific task only.
This does not apply to Item 1 of the proposed Framework Agreement. Requests for a LoCL against Item 1 of the Framework Agreement will not be considered and proposals that include them excluded from the competition.
Please be advised that this clarification explicitly applies to the Defence and Security Accelerator competition: developing the Royal Navy’s autonomous underwater capability only.