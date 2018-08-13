Predictive Cyber Analytics

DASA are interested in proof-of-concept technologies with a view to, in the longer term, developing a deployable solution. Primarily for defence, this would be to detect and counter future cyber threats thus reducing the likelihood and impact.

Total funding of up to £1 million is available in Phase 1 of this competition. We anticipate funding around 5 to 10 proof-of-concept research projects of up to 6 months in duration. Additional funding is anticipated to be available for future phases of this competition.

Details on how to apply will be included in the full competition document which will be available soon. Please sign up to alerts to keep up to date.

In the meantime, you will need to register for the new DASA Submission Service, noting you will not be able to view the competition until the full competition document is published.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.