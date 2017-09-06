News story

Hurricane Irma: government response and advice

From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Ministry of Defence, and Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Part of:
British nationals overseas, UK Overseas Territories, Humanitarian emergencies, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands
+ 15 more
Cuba, Dominican Republic, Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands, USA, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Dominica, Haiti, St Vincent and The Grenadines, St Lucia, Bonaire/St Eustatius/Saba, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St Maarten
Published:
6 September 2017
Last updated:
11 September 2017, see all updates

Summarises the UK government response and gives advice for British nationals affected by Hurricane Irma from 6 September 2017 onwards.

Hurricane Irma satellite image
Satellite image of Hurricane Irma from the US Navy.

Hurricane Irma is forecast to bring hazardous sea and weather conditions to north eastern parts of the Caribbean from around 6 September. The Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has updated travel advice to provide guidance for British nationals who are in countries and territories affected by Hurricane Irma.

The hotline for British people affected or concerned about others: +44 (0)20 7008 0000.

Travel advice for countries affected by Hurricane Irma

See also the guidance on what to do if you’re affected by a crisis overseas.

Government response

11 September

10 September

9 September

8 September

7 September

6 September

Watch an overview of the UK government’s response to Hurricane Irma

Watch an overview of the UK government’s response to Hurricane Irma

