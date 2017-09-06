News story
Hurricane Irma: government response and advice
Summarises the UK government response and gives advice for British nationals affected by Hurricane Irma from 6 September 2017 onwards.
Hurricane Irma is forecast to bring hazardous sea and weather conditions to north eastern parts of the Caribbean from around 6 September. The Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has updated travel advice to provide guidance for British nationals who are in countries and territories affected by Hurricane Irma.
The hotline for British people affected or concerned about others: +44 (0)20 7008 0000.
Travel advice for countries affected by Hurricane Irma
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bahamas
- British Virgin Islands
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Guadeloupe
- Haiti
- Martinique
- Montserrat
- St Eustatius and Saba
- St Lucia
- St Maarten
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- USA
See also the guidance on what to do if you’re affected by a crisis overseas.
Government response
11 September
COBR meeting on Hurricane Irma, 11 September 2017: Foreign Secretary’s statement
Hurricane Irma: Foreign Secretary interview on BBC Today Programme
10 September
- Foreign Secretary’s post-COBR meeting statement on support for the UK Overseas Territories
- Their ordeal is not over but UK is doing everything it can to help Hurricane Irma victims: Boris Johnson’s article
- UK government actions update
9 September
- UK military provides relief to the Caribbean through Operation Ruman
- UK government matches public donations to British Red Cross Appeal
8 September
- Prime Minister’s statement following the COBR meeting
- International Development Secretary: more than 20 tonnes of UK aid on its way to the Caribbean
- Foreign Secretary’s update
7 September
- Prime Minister announces £32 million support
- International Development Secretary’s update on UK support
- Sir Alan Duncan’s statement to the House of Commons on the UK government response
- Foreign Secretary’s statement on Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands
- Prime Minister’s call with President Macron
6 September
- International Development Secretary’s statement on support from UK aid experts and British naval ship RFA Mounts Bay
Watch an overview of the UK government’s response to Hurricane Irma
