Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Middle East and North Africa 2019 to 2020

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Published 5 November 2019
From:
Department for International Development, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office, Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Department for Education, Ministry of Defence, HM Revenue & Customs, National Crime Agency, and Department for International Trade

Documents

Algeria programme

ODT, 15.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Egypt programme

ODT, 19.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Iran programme

ODT, 11.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Iraq programme

ODT, 17.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Jordan: UK-Jordan Partnership Facility programme

ODT, 18.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Jordan: Defence and Borders programme

ODT, 16.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Jordan: Internal Security programme

ODT, 15.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Jordan: Political Stability programme

ODT, 15.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Lebanon: Community Stability programme

ODT, 19KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Lebanon Political Reform Programme

ODT, 19.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Lebanon: Security programme

ODT, 17.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Libya programme

ODT, 24.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Middle East Peace Process (MEPP) programme

ODT, 19.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Morocco programme

ODT, 16.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tunisia programme

ODT, 16.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

North Africa Regional Cooperation Fund programme

ODT, 17.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

North Africa Technical Assistance Facility (TAF) programme

ODT, 15.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Syria: Future Syria programme

ODT, 15.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Yemen programme

ODT, 18.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.

Find out more about the work of the CSSF.

Published 5 November 2019

Related content