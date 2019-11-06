Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: National Security Communications Team programme summary for 2019 to 2020

This page includes the summary of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) National Security Communications Team programme.

Cabinet Office, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office, Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, and Ministry of Defence

National Security Communications Team programme

Details

Programme summaries give an overview of each CSSF programme at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.

Find out more about the work of the CSSF.

