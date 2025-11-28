Summary

UK clinical guidelines recommending interventions for people with harmful patterns of drinking and alcohol dependence, supporting and promoting good practice.

Contents

How to use these guidelines How to navigate, search and print the UK clinical guidelines for alcohol treatment.

Introduction This introduction sets out the aim and scope of the guidelines, and who they are for. It also summarises information on alcohol-related harms and health inequalities.

1. Priorities for alcohol treatment and recovery from the experts through experience group Experts through experience identified their priorities for providing high quality alcohol treatment and recovery. They emphasised the importance of personalised, non-judgemental treatment within a recovery-oriented system of care.

2. Principles of care These principles of care outline evidence-based approaches for supporting people with problem alcohol use. This includes building trusting relationships, reducing stigma, working with families and carers, and promoting inclusive services and a recovery-oriented system of care.

3. Identification and brief interventions How to use validated tools to identify health risk from alcohol use, deliver brief interventions to help people reduce their drinking or refer those with possible dependence to specialist assessment.

4. Assessment and treatment and recovery planning How to assess a person's alcohol use and other needs, and agree their treatment and recovery goals, as well as interventions and actions to meet those goals. It covers risk assessment and regular reviews of treatment and recovery and risk management plans.

5. Psychosocial interventions How to provide evidence-based psychosocial interventions for people with alcohol problems. It covers formulation to identify appropriate psychosocial interventions for the person, structured support, psychological treatments and interventions for family members.

6. Recovery support services and lived experience initiatives Recovery support services and lived experience initiatives provide practical and emotional support and help people build long-term recovery. They have an essential role in a recovery-oriented system of care and include peer support, mutual aid groups and other resources.

7. Employment support Employment support is an important part of recovery planning. Good links between treatment providers and employment services can help people navigate complex systems and make informed decisions about employment opportunities.

8. Harm reduction How to deliver interventions to reduce health and social harms associated with a person's alcohol use. This includes assessing, planning and monitoring gradual alcohol reduction, and providing alcohol harm reduction advice across healthcare settings.

9. Alcohol assertive outreach and a multi-agency team around the person How alcohol assertive outreach can engage and support vulnerable people with alcohol dependence who experience multiple disadvantage. This includes co-ordinating care through multi-agency teams to address complex needs and reduce health inequalities.

10. Pharmacological interventions How to provide pharmacological interventions for alcohol dependence, covering specific medications such as benzodiazepines for withdrawal management, acamprosate and naltrexone for preventing relapse and thiamine supplementation to prevent neurological complications.

11. Community based medically assisted withdrawal How to provide medically assisted alcohol withdrawal in community settings for people with moderate or, in some cases, severe alcohol dependence. It outlines when this approach is appropriate, covering assessment criteria, safety considerations, preparation and monitoring.

12. Specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal The core specialist competencies and systems needed to provide specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal for people with severe dependence or complex needs. The chapter distinguishes between specialist inpatient withdrawal units and residential withdrawal settings.

13. Community alcohol treatment and recovery services How community alcohol treatment and recovery services can provide accessible, trauma-informed, inclusive care. This includes how they work with health, care and recovery services to develop personalised treatment plans and deliver evidence-based interventions.

14. Residential treatment and intensive structured day programmes Residential treatment and intensive structured day programmes for alcohol dependence aim to help people achieve abstinence and begin recovery through evidence-based interventions. This includes group work, individual support and planning for continuity of care in the community.

15. Primary care and community health services How primary and community health services can routinely identify health risk from alcohol use and respond appropriately. GPs and their teams identify and manage alcohol related health conditions, provide harm reduction interventions and work with specialist alcohol services.

16. Alcohol care in acute hospitals How to care for people with alcohol-use disorders in acute hospitals, covering assessment, providing a multidisciplinary approach, managing withdrawal, treating complications and planning discharge to ensure continuity of care with community alcohol treatment services.

17. Alcohol treatment in the criminal justice system How to deliver alcohol treatment interventions in police custody suites, prisons and other secure settings and for people with community sentences or on licence.

18. People with co-occurring mental health conditions How to support people with co-occurring mental health conditions and problem alcohol use, emphasising the 'everyone's job' and 'no wrong door' principles while outlining co-ordinated care across mental health and alcohol treatment services and evidence-based interventions.

19. People with co-occurring physical health conditions Healthcare assessments, treatment and recovery planning and referral pathways for primary or secondary healthcare for people with alcohol related physical health conditions including liver disease, cardiovascular disease, specific cancers, and smoking and lung health issues.

20. People with alcohol related brain damage How to prevent, identify, assess and treat alcohol related brain damage (ARBD) using brief cognitive assessment, harm reduction, multidisciplinary pathways for comprehensive assessment and treatment planning, adapted interventions for cognitive impairments and long term support.

21. People experiencing homelessness How to provide tailored alcohol treatment for people experiencing homelessness. It covers strategies for improving access and engagement, highlighting the need for multi-agency integrated care to address alcohol use, housing and wider needs while reducing health inequalities.

22. People experiencing or perpetrating domestic abuse How to identify, assess and respond to domestic abuse among both victims and perpetrators in alcohol treatment services. It covers safety planning, staff training, multi-agency approaches and appropriate referral pathways and working with specialist domestic abuse services.

23. Specialist alcohol interventions and support for children and young people How to provide specialist alcohol interventions and support for children and young people. This includes assessment, care planning, multi-agency co-ordination, working with parents, safeguarding and the transition arrangements needed for young people moving to adult services.

24. Pregnancy and perinatal care How to support women and other people who are pregnant to reduce or stop their alcohol use to reduce risks for the fetus and mother. It covers information and advice, multi-agency care planning, specialist treatment for alcohol dependence and support in the perinatal period.

25. Developing inclusive services How alcohol treatment services can become accessible and effective for everyone, especially groups who face barriers to accessing care. This includes ethnic minority groups, LGBTQ+ people, women, older adults and people with learning disabilities or neurodevelopmental conditions.

26. Parents in alcohol treatment services How alcohol treatment services can support parents and their children, including safeguarding responsibilities, working with children's social care and assessment and making referrals.

27. Armed forces How to treat problem alcohol use in UK armed forces personnel and veterans. It covers evidence-based interventions adapted for armed forces settings, the transition to civilian life and tailored support for veterans in community alcohol treatment services.

Annex 1: relevant legislation and guidance An overview of relevant legislation and guidance from across the UK's 4 nations, covering child and adult safeguarding, mental capacity, carers and domestic abuse.

Annex 2: fitness to drive This annex explains when people and healthcare professionals must notify the relevant agency about conditions such as alcohol use disorders that may affect driving safety.

Annex 3: alcohol withdrawal symptoms A summary of common alcohol withdrawal symptoms and serious complications of alcohol withdrawal. Alcohol treatment staff should be able to understand and recognise the signs of alcohol withdrawal.

Annex 4: development group and other contributors Members of the expert guidelines development group, the experts through experience group and small groups advising the development of these guidelines.