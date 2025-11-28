Overview

Across the 4 countries of the UK, the protection of children and adults at risk sits within different legislative and implementation frameworks. Each UK nation is responsible for its own policies and laws around education, health and social welfare. This covers most aspects of safeguarding and child protection. However, similar basic principles apply.

Relevant legislation, guidance and practice resources supporting the application of the basic principles in service delivery are detailed below.

Child safeguarding

England and Wales

Children Act 1989 places duties on local authorities, courts, parents and other agencies to ensure children are safeguarded and their welfare is promoted.

Children Act 2004 is about multi-agency working. It reinforces the idea that all people and organisations working with children have a responsibility to help safeguard children and promote their welfare.

Children and Social Work Act 2017 amended the Children Act 2004. It places duties on the police, integrated care boards and the local authority, as statutory safeguarding partners, to make arrangements to work with other local partners to safeguard and promote the welfare of all children in their area.

Working together to safeguard children 2023 is statutory guidance on inter-agency working to safeguard and promote the welfare of children.

Information sharing advice for safeguarding practitioners is guidance on information sharing for staff who provide safeguarding services to children, young people, parents and carers. It’s for England only.

Wales

Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014 provides the legal framework for improving the wellbeing of people who need care and support, and carers who need support, and for transforming social services in Wales.

The Welsh Government has a collection of safeguarding guidance to help professionals in Wales to follow the law on safeguarding people. It includes statutory guidance relating to part 7 of the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014. Guidance in the collection that covers safeguarding children includes:

safeguarding people: an introduction

safeguarding children at risk from abuse and neglect

safeguarding children from child sexual exploitation

Single unified safeguarding review: statutory guidance was issued by the Welsh Government under section 139 of the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014. It applies from 1 October 2024. It replaces the guidance Working together to safeguard people volume 2 (child practice reviews) and volume 3 (adult practice reviews).

Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 focuses on improving social, cultural, environmental and economic wellbeing. It also requires public bodies in Wales to:

think about the long term impact of their decisions

work better with people, communities and each other

prevent persistent problems, such as poverty, health inequalities and climate change

Regulation and Inspection of Social Care (Wales) Act 2016 provides the statutory framework for the regulations on workforce registration and regulation, as well as service provider standards in various settings.

Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Executive, through the Department of Health, is responsible for child protection in Northern Ireland. They set out policy, legislation and statutory guidance on how the child protection system should work.

The Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland ( SBNI ) co-ordinates and ensures the effectiveness of work to protect and promote the welfare of children.

The Children (Northern Ireland) Order 1995 is the principal statute governing the care, upbringing and protection of children in Northern Ireland.

The Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups (Northern Ireland) Order 2007 regulates the provision for checking persons seeking to work with children or vulnerable adults, and for barring those considered to be unsuitable for such posts.

Safeguarding Board Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 is the legislative framework for the creation of the regional SBNI and the establishment of safeguarding panels to support the SBNI ’s work at a health and social care trust level.

Children’s Services Co-operation Act (Northern Ireland) 2015 places a duty on children’s authorities, as defined by the act, to co-operate where appropriate as they deliver services aimed at improving the wellbeing of children and young people.

Criminal Law Act (Northern Ireland) 1967 makes it an offence not to report a ‘relevant offence’ to the police. This includes offences against children.

Co-operating to safeguard children and young people in Northern Ireland 2017 provides the overarching policy framework for safeguarding children and young people in the statutory, private, independent, community, voluntary and faith sectors.

Regional core child protection policies and procedures for Northern Ireland ( SBNI , revised 2018) provides detailed operational guidance and explains the actions that must be taken when there are concerns about the welfare of a child or young person.

Children and young people’s strategy 2020 to 2030 sets out the strategic framework to improve the wellbeing of all children and young people in Northern Ireland.

Understanding the needs of children in Northern Ireland guidance is used to assess a child’s needs and the most appropriate forms of intervention to meet the identified needs of the child or young person and prevent problems from escalating.

It also provides guidance about when and how to refer a child to children’s social services when it has been assessed that their needs warrant this.

Guidance on information sharing for child protection purposes sets out high level principles and guidance that staff in children’s social services should follow when sharing information for child protection purposes.

Scotland

The Scottish Government is responsible for child protection in Scotland. It sets out policy, legislation and statutory guidance on how the child protection system should work.

Child protection committees are responsible for multi-agency child protection policy, procedure, guidance and practice.

Social Work (Scotland) Act 1968 regulates the provision for promoting social welfare in Scotland, including the care and protection of children, and the supervision and care of persons put on probation or released from prison.

Children (Scotland) Act 1995 outlines the legislative framework for Scotland’s child protection system. It covers parental responsibilities and rights, and the duties and powers local public authorities have for supporting and promoting the safety and welfare of children.

Children and Young People (Scotland) Act 2014 protects the rights of children and young people in Scotland.

Children’s Hearings (Scotland) Act 2011 established a new national body, under the leadership of the National Convener, to protect the safety and wellbeing of infants, children and young people.

Adoption and Children (Scotland) Act 2007 restates and amends the law relating to adoption in Scotland and makes other provisions relating to the care of children.

National guidance for child protection in Scotland 2021 - updated 2023 helps social workers, police, health professionals and others protect vulnerable children, including areas of practice such as keeping children safe online and child trafficking.

Getting it right for every child provides a framework for people working with children and their families ensuring children get earlier, effective and integrated support from all agencies to prevent problems escalating. It also provides guidance on sharing information about children.

UK

The legislation and guidance adopted in each of the 4 nations needs to be understood in the context of international conventions that have been incorporated into UK legislation. This includes the following.

United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1990 is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history, protecting human rights for under 18s.

Human Rights Act 1998 incorporates the European Convention on Human Rights into UK legislation. Public authorities, like a local authority or the NHS, must follow the act. It includes the:

right to life

right to respect for private and family life

right to freedom of religion and belief

Adult safeguarding

England

Part 1 of the Care Act 2014 sets out the law relating to care and support for adults and the law relating to support for carers, and makes provision about:

safeguarding adults from abuse or neglect

integrating care and support with health services

This legislation is supported by the Care and support statutory guidance, which includes information on:

safeguarding

person-centred care

partnership working

moving between areas

the role of the principal social worker

Wales

Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014 provides the legal framework for improving the wellbeing of people who need care and support, and carers who need support, and for transforming social services in Wales.

Working together to safeguard people volume 6: safeguarding adults at risk of abuse or neglect is issued under the Social Services and Well-being Act 2014. It sets out clear expectations about the ways in which agencies and professionals should work together to safeguard adults at risk. It also provides an overview of effective safeguarding systems and advice on carrying out assessments and care and support plans.

Working together to safeguard people volume 4: safeguarding adults – adult protection and support orders is issued under the Social Services and Well-being Act 2014. This guidance provides a single point of reference on adult protection and support orders, including when and how they can be used.

Regulation and Inspection of Social Care (Wales) Act 2016 covers the regulatory processes applying to social care services, and covers the regulation of the social care workforce, as well as providing for information sharing and joint working.

Northern Ireland

Adult safeguarding: prevention and protection in partnership 2015 aims to improve safeguarding arrangements for adults who are at risk of harm from abuse, exploitation or neglect for the purpose of reducing the prevalence of harm.

Northern Ireland is currently developing an Adult Protection Bill. New statutory guidance will accompany this legislation.

Scotland

Adult Support and Protection (Scotland) Act 2007 deals with the protection of adults at risk of harm, including:

duties on local authorities

a requirement for specified bodies to co-operate on adult protection investigations

a range of protection orders

the establishment of multidisciplinary adult protection committees

This is supported by the Adult Support and Protection (Scotland) Act 2007: Code of Practice, which provides guidance about the performance of functions by councils and other professionals under the Adult Support and Protection Act.