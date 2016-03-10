Statutory guidance
Care Act 2014: supporting implementation
Support for local authorities to carry out the implementation for part 1 of the Care Act 2014.
This edition was published on 10 March 2016 and supersedes the version issued in October 2014. It takes account of regulatory changes, feedback from stakeholders and the care sector, and developments following the postponement of social care funding reforms to 2020.
Last updated 2 March 2020 + show all updates
Paragraph 33(g) of Annex B (treatment of capital) has been updated. Added point xv, which states that any payment made to a former child migrant as part of the government scheme established for the former British child migrants should be disregarded when calculating how much capital should be taken into account.
Updates made to chapter 19 'ordinary residence': removed references to determinations that had been stayed pending the outcome of Cornwall. Clarifications have been made about the process of seeking an ordinary residence determination, and a review of an ordinary residence determination.
In Annex G paragraph 8, guidance for issuing an assessment notice has been expanded to include when NHS bodies can or must issue an assessment notice. In paragraph 9 guidance has been added on local agreements for assessment notices between NHS bodies and local authorities. In Annex H paragraph 26, guidance on accommodation as part of a package of care has been amended to clarify the process when an individual is placed in a care home with the local authority an individual is ordinarily resident in.
An addition has been made to the list of capital assets to be disregarded in annex B. The addition is about payments made under or by a trust supporting people with disabilities caused by their mother taking a preparation containing the Thalidomide drug during pregnancy.
Chapter 9 has been amended to explain how the deferred payment agreement scheme operates. This is because of changes to the Care and support (Deferred Payment) Regulations on 5 February 2018.
Several minor updates to chapter 22: sight registers.
Additions to the list of capital assets and other income that must be disregarded - see Annex B para 33 and Annex C para 29.
Updated to reflect changes in the law on charging armed forces veterans for care and support from 10 April 2017.
Update to chapter 19 to reflect the department's position on the determination of questions of ordinary residence following the case of Cornwall Council v Secretary of State for Health.
Update to paragraph 18.5 to make clearer how s75 of the 2006 Act and the Care Act work together.
Updated with amendments to Chapter 9: Deferred payment agreements (paragraph 9.67)
Updates to the Care Act Statutory guidance
First published.