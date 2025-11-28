The guidance in section 27.6 is for practitioners in specialist alcohol treatment services and practitioners in other settings who provide alcohol treatment.

A veteran is defined as anyone who has served for at least one day in the UK armed forces (regular or reserve) or merchant mariners who have seen duty on legally defined military operations.

These guidelines use the term ‘veteran’. Some people may prefer to use the term ‘ex-serving military personnel’ or ‘ex-armed forces’, so it is helpful to ask the person you are working with which term they prefer to use to describe themselves.

27.6.1 Summary of evidence on veterans and alcohol use

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs report Health and wellbeing study of serving and ex-serving UK armed forces personnel (PDF, 11.2MB) found the following.

Veterans had substantially higher levels of alcohol misuse (harmful drinking including alcohol dependence) than the general population.

Veterans reported higher levels of probable PTSD and complex PTSD ( C-PTSD ) than the general population and serving personnel. Veterans who were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and exposed to combat reported higher levels of PTSD and C-PTSD than those who were not deployed.

Loneliness was associated with alcohol misuse in veterans. It is not clear whether loneliness causes harmful drinking or harmful drinking causes loneliness. Research on the general population shows that loneliness and common mental health problems can each influence the other.

In other research (Irizar and others, 2020), alcohol misuse (harmful drinking including alcohol dependence) has been found to be more common in serving and ex-serving armed forces personnel who said they drank:

to cope with stress, mental health conditions or social pressure

alone and at home

There is evidence that PTSD is associated with higher levels of alcohol use in veterans (Osborne and others, 2022).

Other work has pointed out factors linked to problem alcohol use for veterans including:

using other substances (Gunn and others, 2019)

depression and suicide risk (Mrnak-Meyer and others, 2011)

gambling (Davis and others, 2017)

27.6.2 Armed Forces Covenant commitments to veterans

The Armed Forces Covenant Legal Duty is a legal obligation on certain public bodies to have due regard to the covenant principles when carrying out certain functions in healthcare, education and housing. The public bodies subject to this legal duty include local authorities and various NHS bodies.

For more information, see Armed Forces Covenant: guidance and support.

Organisations that do not have any legal obligation can still sign up to or work to the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant. Organisations providing alcohol treatment are eligible to sign up to the Armed Forces Covenant and several large service provider organisations in Great Britain have done so.

The Armed Forces Covenant sets out that armed forces veterans should receive priority treatment for a condition which relates to their service, compared to the general population with the same level of clinical need.

27.6.3 General healthcare and alcohol treatment for UK veterans

When veterans leave the armed forces, their general healthcare needs are the responsibility of the NHS and the vast majority use services in the same way as any other citizen. Veterans with problem alcohol use will use specialist alcohol treatment services in the same way as any other citizen. Specialist alcohol treatment services are available in every local area across the UK. Commissioning arrangements for specialist alcohol treatment services vary between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A minority of veterans will require additional support from specialist services for veterans that can help with a range of needs relating to their time in the armed forces and their transition into civilian life. The NHS offers some specialist mental health and physical health services for veterans. Several armed forces charities provide information and services across the UK. MOD also provides services, including welfare support for some veterans.

You can find more information about services and support for veterans across the UK in section 27.7.

27.6.4 Considerations when working with veterans

While most veterans make the transition to civilian life without difficulty, a minority find it difficult and require appropriate support. It is vital to:

reduce barriers to accessing alcohol treatment

tailor treatment to meet their needs

help them to access other relevant services

Some veterans find it difficult to make social connections in the civilian community and so experience isolation and loneliness. They may miss the camaraderie, shared culture and structure of the armed forces but may not feel comfortable approaching civilian support organisations.

Issues that deter many people from accessing alcohol treatment such as stigma or lack of trust in services can be particularly relevant for veterans. Armed forces culture places high value on fitness, self-sufficiency and overcoming challenges, and some veterans can perceive seeking help for alcohol or mental health problems as a weakness.

Veterans who have been exposed to combat may have experienced trauma and like many people with problem alcohol use, they may also have experienced childhood trauma.

Some veterans who have been exposed to combat may have witnessed or done things that went against their moral values. This can lead to feelings of guilt and shame and a wish to avoid talking about their personal experience and emotions.

Veterans can also be concerned that staff in civilian organisations will not understand their experience in the armed forces and may have found a lack of understanding in the past when approaching civilian support services.

There are of course differences between veterans. Some prefer to approach specialist services or support from the armed forces community including specialist charities, but some may prefer to seek help from civilian services and separate themselves from specialist armed forces organisations.

As there is a culture of heavy drinking in the armed forces, veterans may not recognise their alcohol use is a problem until a late stage.

Veterans may also be unaware of services that are available and how to navigate these.

While most veterans find employment on leaving the armed forces, a minority do not. They can find it difficult to negotiate civilian recruitment procedures or lack confidence in transferring their skills. They can experience a loss of sense of purpose after leaving the armed forces and unemployment can contribute to this.

Managing finances, including housing costs, in civilian society differs from managing finances in the armed forces, as some day-to-day costs are taken directly from the salary in the armed forces. Veterans who are unprepared for the difference can find financial management challenging, especially when living on a low income. Loss of housing and financial problems can lead to social exclusion.

27.6.5 Increasing access to alcohol treatment services for veterans

There are several actions commissioners and providers of alcohol treatment services can take to increase access to alcohol treatment for veterans.

Commissioners and providers of community alcohol treatment services should be aware of the approximate numbers of veterans living in their local area. They should work with any local armed forces charities and veterans with lived experience to include the needs of veterans in their local needs assessment. Commissioners can find statistics on the veteran population at constituency level in Constituency data: UK armed forces veterans. Commissioners can also create a custom data set using the 2021 census on the Office for National Statistics website to access data for other local footprints. Regional or local veterans’ charities may also be able to provide information on the local veteran population.

Alcohol treatment services should make sure their staff have a basic understanding of armed forces culture and some of the specific needs that veterans can have, including veterans who have been exposed to combat. Armed forces charities can provide information on armed forces culture and specific needs of veterans (see resources section 27.7).

Anonymity can help to reduce concerns about stigma and services should consider offering appointments for veterans at a satellite site that is not publicly identifiable as an alcohol treatment service.

Community alcohol treatment services and local defence healthcare services need to agree referral pathways and processes to support transition for people at the end of their time in service. See section 27.5 for more guidance on supporting people making this transition.

Alcohol treatment services should have pathways with NHS veterans’ healthcare services and national and local veterans’ charities that provide individual support. Effective pathways should enable two-way referrals, specialist advice and information sharing.

Alcohol treatment services should work to the 2 main principles of care for people with co-occurring problem alcohol use and mental health conditions. These principles are ‘everyone’s job’ and ‘no wrong door’.

You can read more about these principles in section 2.3.4 of chapter 2 on principles of care.

Alcohol treatment service literature and information displayed in alcohol treatment services should be inclusive of veterans. Armed forces charities and people with lived experience can advise on how service literature could be designed to attract veterans. Using only images of veterans with physical disabilities is not helpful, because veterans may interpret this as meaning that only veterans with physical disabilities need support.

If there are veterans with lived experience among peer support organisations, it can be helpful for them to be involved in welcoming the person to the service or answering their questions at an early stage.

27.6.6 Tailoring treatment to meet the needs of veterans

Identifying veterans during assessment

Services should consider adding a standard question as part of their assessment that asks people whether they have ever served in the armed forces in a regular or a reserve role and record this. This is so the service is aware of that person’s experience and can also inform them of specific services for veterans if the person might benefit from these. If there is referral information that the person has been in the armed forces, the assessor should ask about their experience and its possible relationship to their alcohol use.

The assessor should also ask if their GP knows they have served in the armed forces and encourage them to let their GP know if they have not. This is so their GP can refer or signpost them to specialist services if the person might benefit from them. Some GPs are accredited as ‘veteran friendly GPs’ (see resources in section 27.7 for more information).

Understanding armed forces culture

Staff who work with veterans need a basic understanding of armed forces culture and the kind of experiences veterans may have had. A practitioner should be able to communicate to the person that they are interested in their experience in the armed forces and though there may be things they do not yet know about, they are interested to learn so they can better understand and work with the person.

See resources in section 27.8 for information on free training on healthcare for veterans.

The person’s role and rank and which service they were in while serving in the armed forces is likely to be important to them, so asking about this will show interest in their armed forces experience.

Using a trauma informed approach and identifying PTSD

Veterans may have experienced trauma through exposure to combat. Like other people accessing alcohol treatment, they may also have experienced childhood trauma. A trauma informed approach is important for helping the person to engage and to build a therapeutic relationship. You can read more about a trauma-informed approach in the guidance Working definition of trauma-informed practice.

Practitioners should not assume a veteran has PTSD . But they should be able to identify possible signs of PTSD (including complex PTSD ) and offer a referral for specialist assessment through one of the following:

a suitably qualified clinician within the service

a local mental health service that can assess and treat PTSD

specialist mental health service for veterans (see resources in section 27.7)

Therapeutic relationship

Good practice in building a therapeutic relationship that applies to everyone accessing services can be particularly important for working with veterans. The ability to communicate honesty, transparency, respect and reliability is essential.

Choice and continuity of care

There is a wide range of services and support available to veterans. Practitioners should be able to inform people of these and support them to access any services that are relevant for them. Specialist support and activities can help people feel connected to the veterans’ community. However, the person may choose not to be involved with specialist services or support and it is important that they have the choice. You can find information on relevant organisations in the resources section.

Good practice in continuity of care can be particularly important for veterans. Practitioners should make sure that:

transitions from one service or one practitioner to another are smooth

the veteran has been involved in planning the transition

all arrangements are clear to the veteran before the transition takes place

Multi-agency working

As with other people in treatment, where a veteran is accessing more than one service at the same time, effective multi-agency working and care co-ordination is vital, so there is a holistic approach to their needs.

See chapter 4 for guidance on:

multi-agency assessment (in section 4.4.5)

multidisciplinary and multi-agency treatment and recovery planning (in section 4.10.4 and 4.10.5)

Veterans accessing alcohol treatment services often experience co-occurring problem alcohol use and mental health conditions. Chapter 18 provides guidance on working with people with co-occurring problem alcohol use and mental health conditions.

Social connections and employment

If a veteran experiences social isolation and loneliness after leaving the armed forces, this should be addressed in the treatment and recovery plan. Local recovery-oriented peer support and activities can be helpful in building social connections and identifying purposeful activities they enjoy. There is an online SMART (self-management recovery training) veterans programme (see resources in section 27.7).

Specialist veteran organisations can also help veterans make social connections and feel a sense of belonging if they wish to continue their involvement with the armed forces community.

For guidance on helping people to access recovery-oriented peer support including mutual aid groups, see section 5.5.4 of chapter 5, and chapter 6.

Veterans who are unemployed should be offered personalised employment support. Where a veteran needs support with financial planning, benefits, debt or housing problems, support for these needs can be offered through:

the alcohol treatment service

local partner organisations

specialist veterans organisations

Access to this support will depend on availability and the person’s preferences.

Diversity among veterans

Treatment should always be based on individual need and take into account diverse aspects of the person’s identity and experience. Although the majority of veterans are White men, veterans are diverse in terms of age, gender, race and ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability. These aspects of identity will have played a part in how they experienced life in the armed forces. As in wider society, they may have experienced prejudice, harassment or discrimination on the basis of these characteristics. There is guidance on tailoring treatment to diverse needs in chapter 25 on developing inclusive services.

LGBT veterans: support and next steps provides guidance on restorative measures, support and services for those impacted by the pre-2000 law banning same-sex sexual activity or the policy banning LGBT people from serving in the armed forces.

Lead practitioner for veterans

It can be helpful for alcohol treatment services to have a lead practitioner or champion for veterans who can share expertise and promote good practice specific to veterans.

27.6.7 Veterans’ families

Families and carers of veterans including bereaved families are part of the armed forces community and the Armed Forces Covenant sets out commitments to them. Families of veterans may need support and practitioners should ask veterans about the support needs of their families. There is relevant guidance for alcohol treatment services on working with families in section 5.8 of chapter 5 on psychosocial interventions.

Families of veterans can experience specific stresses. While the veteran was serving in the armed forces, their families may have had to move home many times, and they may have been absent for long periods of time. This could result in:

a disjointed CV for spouses affecting their employment opportunities

mixed schooling for children

complex family dynamics

Family life changes for all veterans after transition to civilian life. Veterans’ families can benefit from information and advice on how to support their family member who is experiencing problem alcohol use and may also be experiencing co-occurring mental health or physical health conditions. They may also need psychological or practical support for themselves. There are veterans’ organisations that provide specialist information and support for families, including bereaved families. The resources section in 27.7 includes information on veterans’ charities that provide support for families.