Armed Forces Covenant: guidance and support

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.
The government is committed to supporting the armed forces community by working with a range of partners who have signed the covenant. The covenant is a national responsibility involving government, businesses, local authorities, charities and the public.
Addressing commercial disadvantage
We are continually looking to identify areas in which the armed forces community is at a commercial disadvantage.
If you feel you have suffered commercial disadvantage because of you or your family members’ service, please take a moment to complete the short survey to let us take account of your experiences.
