Defence Employer Recognition Scheme

The Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) encourages employers to support defence and inspire other organisations to do the same.

The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Armed Forces Covenant: guidance and support