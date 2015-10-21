Guidance
Defence Employer Recognition Scheme
The Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) encourages employers to support defence and inspire other organisations to do the same.
ERS bronze award holders
ERS silver award holders
ERS gold award holders
The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.
