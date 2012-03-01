Sign the Armed Forces Covenant and make your promise

Form

This document provides a template for local authorities to sign an armed forces covenant.

Ministry of Defence
1 March 2012
25 July 2022 — See all updates

Armed Forces Covenant pledge template

The covenant aims to bring together the armed forces community and the civilian community on a local level, nurturing mutual understanding and raising awareness of issues faced by the armed forces.

