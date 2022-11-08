Armed Forces Covenant Duty Statutory Guidance
The Armed Forces Covenant Duty is a legal obligation on certain public bodies to pay due regard to the Covenant principles when exercising certain functions.
Documents
Details
The purpose of this guidance is to assist the specified bodies comply with their legal obligations, by providing information about the Duty and those people within the Armed Forces Community who are beneficiaries of the Duty.
It highlights the issues these people can face as a result of Service life, and illustrates good practice in the areas of healthcare, education and housing.