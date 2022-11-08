Guidance

Armed Forces Covenant Duty Statutory Guidance

The Armed Forces Covenant Duty is a legal obligation on certain public bodies to pay due regard to the Covenant principles when exercising certain functions.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
8 November 2022

Documents

Armed Forces Covenant Duty Statutory Guidance November 2022

PDF, 967 KB, 75 pages

Armed Forces Covenant Duty Statutory Guidance November 2022

ODT, 443 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The purpose of this guidance is to assist the specified bodies comply with their legal obligations, by providing information about the Duty and those people within the Armed Forces Community who are beneficiaries of the Duty.

It highlights the issues these people can face as a result of Service life, and illustrates good practice in the areas of healthcare, education and housing.

Published 8 November 2022

Related content