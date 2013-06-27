Sign the Armed Forces Covenant and make your pledge

The Covenant is a voluntary pledge which organisations may choose to sign up to in order to demonstrate their support for the Armed Forces Community and the principles of the Covenant. All organisations – public, private or voluntary and small, medium or large – are welcome to sign the Covenant.

All signatories pledge to uphold and act in accordance with the basic principles of the Covenant (see terms and conditions). In addition, organisations are also encouraged to commit specific pledges detailing exactly how the Covenant will be supported and upheld. The bank of example pledges provided on this page can be used or organisations may wish to create their own unique pledges.

Once you have signed the Armed Forces Covenant, please email a copy of the document, company website, company registration number and company head office address to afcovenant@rfca.mod.uk

Terms and Conditions

By signing the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) an organisation demonstrates its intention to support the Armed Forces community and provides the signatory with the opportunity to be recognised by the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) award. An ERS award shows that the recipient is delivering tangible support for the Armed Forces community.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD), as the representative of HM Government, welcomes these commitments and is grateful for the support being pledged and provided. However, neither signing the AFC nor achieving an ERS award should be taken to imply MOD endorsement of any individual or organisation.

ERS awards at Silver and Gold level are reviewed every five years, at which point they can be renewed for a further five years, providing the organisation is continuing to deliver support. However, at any time, the MOD reserves the right to withdraw an award and/or to remove an organisation from the register of AFC signatories, if it considers that the organisation is acting in a way that is incompatible with the spirit of the AFC or otherwise behaves in a way that could bring the AFC, the ERS or the MOD into disrepute.

By signing the AFC and/or achieving an ERS award, an organisation becomes eligible to use the Covenant and ERS logos. However, this permission remains at all times conditional upon complying with the branding guidelines.

Any organisation that is removed from the AFC register, or has an ERS award withdrawn, must remove the related branding from all corporate material including but not limited to its websites, social media channels, publicity leaflets etc as soon as practicable.

