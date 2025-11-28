Community alcohol treatment and recovery services provide specialist alcohol treatment and recovery support, but they cannot meet all the needs of people with problem alcohol use or their families. So, it’s essential that they work in partnership with other local services and with peer support organisations to meet those needs. Community alcohol treatment and recovery services have a vital role to play in the wider partnership approach. Local strategic partnerships should support local services to develop and maintain effective partnerships and play a role in addressing any difficulties in partnership working at service level.

13.4.1 Working with peer support organisations

In some areas, peer support networks are closely linked to the community alcohol treatment service and in others they are independent lived experience recovery organisations. Community alcohol treatment services should involve peer support organisations or networks in the service.

13.4.2 Integrated care pathways with partner services

Local strategic partnerships should agree how local systems will work together to meet the needs of people with problem alcohol use. The community alcohol treatment and recovery service has an important role in making and maintaining service level agreements to support integrated care pathways.

With each partner service, community alcohol services should agree:

clear referral pathways into the community alcohol treatment and recovery service

how the alcohol service can refer people to the partner service

joint working arrangements, setting out who is responsible for what

information sharing agreements and mechanisms

to attend and contribute to multi-agency case conferences and care planning reviews

Effective partnership working at service level requires support from local strategic partnerships. So, commissioners and leaders in local strategic partnerships should support local services to:

develop and maintain effective partnerships

address any difficulties they have integrating pathways with partner services

Commissioners and service managers need to allocate time and provide training for staff to work in partnership with other services. Where possible it is helpful for a named staff member in the community alcohol service and in each partner service to lead on partnership working.

Services should make sure that all their staff are aware of and updated on the pathways and related information sharing arrangements.

13.4.3 Co-ordinating care with partner services

Service level agreements with partner systems and services should include agreements between the community alcohol treatment and recovery services and a wide range of other services, including:

GPs and local primary care networks, including pharmacy teams

liver screening and liver departments in hospitals

alcohol care teams in local acute hospitals

community, inpatient and crisis mental health services

neuropsychology and services for cognitive impairment (for alcohol related brain damage)

occupational therapy services

antenatal and maternity services

early help and child safeguarding services

adult social care and safeguarding services

criminal justice services including police custody suites, courts and prisons

homelessness and housing services

domestic abuse services

community services working with people with protected characteristics or socially excluded groups, including people experiencing severe and multiple disadvantage

13.4.4 Continuity of care and transitions

Transitions from one service to another, or one setting to another, are often vulnerable times for people, even when transitions are about making progress in recovery. Services need to work in partnership so that people:

stay engaged with services throughout the transition and settle into the new service

get the level of support they need to manage the transition (which can mean a temporary increase in support)

Adult community alcohol treatment services should have ongoing agreed continuity of care arrangements with several services. These services include:

young people’s community alcohol treatment service

specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal

residential rehabilitation

liver departments in acute hospitals, including liver transplant specialists

hospital alcohol care teams

prison substance use or healthcare services and probation services

When a person makes one of these transitions, both (or all) services involved and the person should agree an individually tailored transition plan. This should be agreed well ahead of the transition, so the person is appropriately supported at a vulnerable time.

