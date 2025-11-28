The guidance in section is for staff in mental health services and alcohol treatment services who have the relevant competencies.

People with co-occurring mental health and problem alcohol use should have access to evidence-based interventions for both problem alcohol use and mental health conditions. You can find guidance on pharmacological interventions for problem alcohol use (harmful drinking and alcohol dependence) in chapter 10 and psychosocial interventions for people with problem alcohol use in chapter 5.

This section details several specific mental health conditions that commonly co-occur with problem alcohol use, although other mental health conditions not included here may also co-occur with problem alcohol use. Suitably trained and competent practitioners can provide evidence-based psychological treatments to address these conditions. Services should provide clinical supervision and oversight by psychological therapists trained in the relevant approach.

18.10.1 Assessment and formulation, and different approaches to psychological treatment

As with all psychological treatments, assessment and formulation are essential to understand the relationship between alcohol use and any mental health condition and to develop treatment that addresses both. There is guidance on formulation in section 5.4 in chapter 5 on psychosocial interventions.

There are different approaches to delivering effective treatments for people with co-occurring mental health conditions and problem alcohol use and the evidence for the best approach is still emerging.

Where more than one service is involved, they can agree one overarching care plan (treatment and recovery plan) together and each service may have their own more detailed care plan (treatment and recovery plan) that sets out the interventions they will provide. Best practice includes good communication between professionals about the care plans (treatment and recovery plans). The person should be fully involved in choosing the goals and interventions that are included in treatment and recovery plans.

Where there are suitably trained staff, it may be possible to treat both conditions as part of a single intervention. This is described as a dual-focused approach.

While research in this area is still limited, evidence shows that a dual-focused approach with a combination of psychological treatments can be effective for:

depressive disorder (Delgadillo and others, 2015)

bipolar disorder (Farren and McElroy, 2008; Weiss and others, 2009)

post-traumatic stress disorder (Najavits, 2007)

A dual-focused approach could mean adapting a single treatment approach (for example, cognitive behavioural therapy) to address both conditions at the same time or blending 2 different evidenced-based treatments (such as cognitive behavioural therapy and motivational interviewing). A dual-focused approach may help to better engage people in treatment, because many people will not believe their alcohol use and mental health condition are easily separable. So, they might find addressing both issues in one setting makes more sense and is more convenient.

18.10.2 Depression

Primary mild or moderate depressive disorder is very common in alcohol treatment populations. Alcohol treatment services should use basic approaches to identify people who may have depressive disorder. For example, the NICE clinical guideline Common mental health problems: identification and pathways to care ( CG123 ) suggests asking the following 2 questions.

During the last month, have you often been bothered by feeling down, depressed or hopeless? During the last month, have you often been bothered by having little interest or pleasure in doing things?

Answering yes to either question indicates possible depressive disorder, so you should follow this with an assessment by an appropriately trained mental health practitioner, as set out in NICE CG123 . However, practitioners should also be aware that people might experience depressed mood if they have recently used alcohol, been intoxicated or they are experiencing withdrawal. Their depressed mood may improve after reducing alcohol use or after a period of abstinence, although this will not always be the case.

Practitioners should provide guided self-help based on cognitive behavioural approaches as part of routine clinical care (for example during keyworking) for mild or moderate depressive disorders (one or two sessions).

Dual-focus treatments that combine cognitive (for example identifying and changing unhelpful patterns of thinking), behavioural (for example behavioural activation) and motivational (for example motivational interviewing) components generally have better outcomes at follow-up than offering separate treatments in different services. If there are staff in alcohol treatment services with appropriate competencies and trained in a psychological treatment for non-severe depression, the service could consider offering treatment for non-severe depression at the same time as alcohol treatment so the person can receive treatment in one place. You should only offer the treatment for depression in the alcohol treatment service if there are qualified practitioners trained in the approach and with the relevant governance structures, including clinical supervision.

To treat depression in adults, trained staff should use NICE guidelines on:

18.10.3 Anxiety disorders

Primary mild or moderate anxiety disorders (panic disorder, social anxiety, generalised anxiety disorder) are very common in alcohol treatment populations. Alcohol treatment services should identify people who may have anxiety disorders.

NICE CG123 suggests using the 2-item Generalised Anxiety Disorder scale ( GAD-2 ) to ask the person about feelings of anxiety and their ability to stop or control worry.

For more information and the full GAD-2 scale see NICE CG123 .

Sometimes, the person needs to be stable in their alcohol treatment before a healthcare professional can diagnose an anxiety disorder and plan treatment. Practitioners should give people advice on managing anxiety if it is indicated during assessment.

Specialist mental health services or alcohol treatment services (where staff are suitably trained and supervised) should use the standard interventions for treating and managing anxiety disorders when appropriate.

To treat anxiety disorders, trained staff with the necessary competences should use NICE guidelines on:

18.10.4 Post-traumatic stress disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder

People in alcohol treatment have high rates of post-traumatic stress disorder ( PTSD ) and complex post-traumatic stress disorder ( CPTSD ), so services should be trauma-informed. Trauma-informed care requires services and practitioners to use an approach based on its core principles, which are set out in the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities guidance Working definition of trauma-informed practice. They should also be able to understand the impact of trauma and recognise the signs and symptoms of PTSD or CPTSD . This is different to providing specialist treatment for PTSD or CPTSD .

It is essential that all services can identify possible PTSD or CPTSD and can confirm the diagnosis or refer to a specialist team for assessment. The PTSD or CPTSD services and the alcohol service may need to work together to deliver treatment interventions.

Treatment for PTSD requires qualified staff with specialist training and supervision. An alcohol treatment service should only provide it where staff trained and supervised in the approach are available. In most circumstances, a high intensity psychological therapies service or a specialist mental health team will provide treatment.

Trauma-focused treatments with an exposure component, combined with interventions for substance misuse, have been shown to reduce PTSD severity (Roberts and others, 2022). Some people may need stabilisation interventions (for example, to reduce risky behaviours and increase emotional regulation skills) before they start trauma-focused treatment, to help prepare them and minimise the risk they drop out.

Treatment for PTSD requires a phase-based approach consisting of:

an initial phase focusing on safety and stabilising symptoms (present-focused)

a second phase focusing on processing traumatic memories (past-focused)

a reintegration phase (future-focused)

Stabilising a person’s alcohol use can support this phased approach, although the specific role for alcohol treatment services in trauma treatment should be determined locally and will be dependent on the training and competencies of staff.

Where alcohol treatment services agree to provide the first phase focusing on safety and stabilising symptoms, this should be based on a recognised, evaluated manual. This work should be carried out by staff trained in the approach and supervised by psychological professionals. It is important that there is a clear local pathway through which people can access phase 2 work if they need it.

Trained staff should use NICE guideline Post-traumatic stress disorder (NG116).

18.10.5 Eating disorders

Eating disorders are common in alcohol treatment populations, although there is limited research in this area.

When identifying people with eating disorders, alcohol treatment practitioners should be aware of the range of indicators set out in the NICE guideline Eating disorders: recognition and treatment ( NG69 ).

Mental health services should provide treatment for the co-occurring eating disorder with support from a specialist alcohol treatment service if required. Common components of treatment for both conditions can include psychoeducation, cognitive restructuring (identifying and changing unhelpful patterns of thinking) and teaching coping skills. Targeting psychological processes that are common to both conditions (for example, learning to manage emotions better) may be helpful for each condition.

You can find further information about treating eating disorders in NICE NG69 .

18.10.6 Severe mental illness: psychosis and bipolar disorder

People with a severe mental illness need a care package co-ordinated by mental health services or a GP.

At present, there is not enough evidence to recommend dual-focused treatment to manage co-occurring psychosis and problem alcohol use. Services should offer patients specific interventions for each disorder as outlined in existing NICE guidance identified below.

For bipolar disorder, services (usually mental health services) should offer dual-focused treatments based on cognitive behavioural principles that are focused on bipolar disorder and alcohol use disorder (problem alcohol use) interactions. Evidence shows that these treatments are more effective for depressive, manic and substance use symptoms, compared to single treatment approaches (Farren and McElroy, 2008; Weiss and others, 2009).

Motivational interviewing ( MI ) offers a non-confrontational and person-centred approach to talk about alcohol use with people who have serious mental illness and co-occurring problem alcohol use. MI can be delivered as a brief intervention but can also be deployed over a longer period of time. MI could also help people with severe mental illness to engage with treatment. You can read more about MI in section 5.5.6 of chapter 5 on psychosocial interventions.

Services should provide harm reduction advice as well as information about how alcohol negatively affects mood, sleep and managing emotions. There is guidance on harm reduction information and advice in chapter 8.

To treat severe mental illness, trained staff should use the NICE guidelines on:

18.10.7 Personality disorder

Mental health specialists will usually treat people with personality disorders, in line with current NICE guidelines, because this is a complex condition that requires specific training and supervision.

For people with co-occurring alcohol use disorders, their mental health treatment should include helping them gain insight and control over their alcohol use. Mental health services may work with alcohol treatment services where they do not have the relevant specialist expertise to provide alcohol treatment interventions in mental health services. Staff in alcohol treatment services will need support and supervision from the MDT or wider clinical team when working with people with personality disorders.

Systems and pathways for emergency psychiatric care should be available to assess and manage people with co-occurring personality disorder and alcohol or drug use who are experiencing a mental health crisis.