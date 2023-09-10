Suicide prevention strategy for England: 2023 to 2028
Our visions and aims to prevent self-harm and suicide, including the actions the government and other organisations will take to save lives.
Applies to England
This strategy sets out the government’s ambitions over the next 5 years to:
- reduce suicide rates
- improve support for people who have self-harmed
- improve support for people bereaved by suicide
The strategy was informed by the mental health call for evidence launched in 2022, and was developed to identify priority groups, suicide risk factors and steps we need to take in consultation with:
- individuals
- organisations across national and local government
- the NHS
- the private sector
- the voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors
- academia
It includes steps and actions from across government and a wide range of organisations to achieve these ambitions with the ultimate aim to reduce the suicide rate over the next 5 years – with initial reductions in half this time.