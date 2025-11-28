22.4.1 Overview

This section summarises guidance, best practice principles and recommendations on addressing domestic abuse that is relevant to alcohol treatment and recovery services. They have been drawn from a range of guidance developed by national domestic abuse and substance use specialists, including:

Given the prevalence of both victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse in alcohol treatment, treatment services and their staff have a vital role to play in:

identifying victims and their children

intervening at an early stage where possible

helping victims and their children to access specialist support

contributing to a multi-agency response

Alcohol treatment services and their staff also have an important role to play in:

identifying perpetrators of domestic abuse

identifying and responding to safety needs of their victims and children

helping perpetrators to access specialist support

22.4.2 Domestic abuse policies and procedures in alcohol treatment services

Alcohol treatment services should have domestic abuse policies and procedures that they regularly review. These should include:

lines of accountability for managing risks to adult victims and child safeguarding risks

requirements and arrangements for staff training and supervision for work involving domestic abuse

clinical processes for: assessing immediate risk escalating the risk internally making referrals to domestic abuse services and other relevant services including child safeguarding services collaborative safety planning

involvement with local strategic approaches to domestic abuse and membership of multi-agency forums to address risk

information-sharing arrangements and protocols

supporting staff who have been affected by domestic abuse

22.4.3 Staff training

Working with domestic abuse is complex and sensitive, often linked to high risks to safety. Commissioners and services should make sure staff are trained to ask about and respond to domestic abuse in a way that prioritises the safety of adult victims and affected children. It is essential that staff receive appropriate training so they can safely ask about domestic abuse and respond appropriately.

Practitioners should be trained in both level 1 and level 2 on domestic abuse, as described in NICE PH50 and outlined below.

Level 1 is training to respond to a disclosure of domestic abuse (as a victim or a perpetrator) sensitively and in a way that ensures people’s safety. Practitioners trained to level 1 should also be able to direct people to specialist domestic abuse services and help them to access these.

Level 2 is training to ask about domestic abuse (both as a victim and a perpetrator) in a way that makes it easier for people to disclose it. This includes:

risk factors for domestic abuse

understanding which groups of people are more likely to experience higher levels of domestic abuse

how it affects people’s lives

their role and the role of other professionals in intervening safely

responding with empathy and understanding

assessing someone’s immediate safety to help prevent further incidents

referring to specialist domestic abuse services and other relevant services

Training should include an understanding of honour-based abuse (including forced marriage and female genital mutilation) and an understanding of equality and diversity issues.

Training should be provided by qualified trainers, use accredited materials where possible and include face-to-face contact, as well as online content. Training should be ongoing, and staff should have supervision and support for their work with domestic abuse.

It can be helpful if services appoint a named domestic abuse lead, with appropriate training and competence, to promote good practice and provide support and supervision to staff. In some services the safeguarding lead also leads on domestic abuse.

Services should regularly update staff on:

local policy

protocols for identifying and assessing risk

information-sharing

pathways to and from specialist domestic abuse services

22.4.4 Pathways with domestic abuse services

Increasing safety for victims of domestic abuse needs a multi-agency approach at a strategic and a service delivery level.

Commissioners and services should be aligned with the strategic multi-agency approach to domestic abuse in their local area. They should also agree pathways and working arrangements between alcohol treatment services and specialist domestic abuse services and with sexual assault and abuse services where domestic abuse has involved sexual assault or abuse. They should make sure that frontline practitioners from these services:

are aware of the pathways

know how to make referrals and support people to access appropriate services

know and can explain what each service offers

Services and staff should be aware of and refer people to domestic abuse services or professionals for specialist needs where appropriate. For example, there may be specific pathways for:

young people aged 17 years and under experiencing or perpetrating domestic abuse

older people

people from specific minority ethnic groups

refugees and asylum seekers

people with disabilities

LGBTQ+ people

people male victims

See the resources section for GOV.UK links to specialist domestic abuse support including helplines.

Alcohol treatment services should be part of a muti-agency approach to supporting people experiencing or recovering from domestic abuse. They should work with the adult victim, domestic abuse services and other relevant services such as:

sexual assault and abuse services

child safeguarding services

physical health services

mental health services

substance use services

social care services

housing support services

In some areas, alcohol treatment services and domestic abuse services provide regular in-reach sessions in each other’s services to reduce barriers and support partnership working. People can then access support for domestic abuse or for problem alcohol use in whichever service they feel most comfortable.

Services should regularly update staff about pathways and working arrangements with domestic abuse services.

22.4.5 Information-sharing arrangements

Services should have information-sharing arrangements with all other agencies working with people experiencing domestic abuse. Confidentiality is important for everyone that comes to alcohol treatment services, but it is particularly vital for people experiencing domestic abuse. This is because any information that gets to a perpetrator can put the victim at increased risk of abuse. Some perpetrators of domestic abuse can be persistent in seeking out information about victims and their movements.

Alcohol treatment services should develop or adapt information-sharing agreements about people at risk of, experiencing and perpetrating domestic abuse within their service and between services. The information-sharing agreements should specify:

the duty of confidentiality

what information should and can be shared and with whom

circumstances in which information can be shared without consent

technical information-sharing systems, which must be secure

It is always best to have consent to share information, but information can be shared without consent for child safeguarding and if an adult is at serious risk. A practitioner should involve the accountable professional in the service or organisation (for example, domestic abuse lead or safeguarding lead) if they are making a decision about sharing information without consent.

Services should be aware of and comply with information-sharing protocols of local multi-agency risk assessment forums.

Services should make sure their staff are aware of the information-sharing arrangements and protocols and regularly review them with staff.

22.4.6 Promoting an environment that encourages disclosure

Alcohol treatment services should clearly display information in waiting areas and other suitable places about the support they offer for people affected by domestic abuse and about specialist domestic abuse services. They should also display the information in places that people can read it in private, like toilets. Information should include contact details of relevant local and national helplines. Services should display information in local community languages, in accessible formats and in simple language.

It is essential that any question or discussion about domestic abuse takes place in a private setting. Services should make sure these private spaces are available.

A perpetrator and victim should not be seen in the same service because this could put the victim at risk. If there is only one local service, the victim and perpetrator should be seen at different sites and great care should be taken to preserve confidentiality about the victim’s attendance.

Domestic abuse is traumatic, and victims of domestic abuse may have multiple experiences of trauma. So, it’s important that services and practitioners use a trauma-informed approach. You can read more about a trauma-informed approach in section 2.2.8 in chapter 2 on principles of care.

Offering a choice of either a male or female practitioner may help the person to feel safe enough to discuss their situation.

22.4.7 Alcohol treatment practitioners asking about and responding to domestic abuse

Alcohol treatment practitioners should ask about and respond to domestic abuse as a routine part of their work and require training to do this. Trained practitioners should know how to ask and respond sensitively and in a way that prioritises people’s safety.

Services should make sure that questions about domestic abuse are routinely part of assessment, whether or not there are potential indicators of domestic abuse.

There is guidance on assessing domestic abuse in section 4.9.15 in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning.

A victim is unlikely to disclose abuse and can be put at greater risk if they are asked about their experience in the presence of the perpetrator or in some cases, other family members or members of their social network.

If a service is using interpreters, these should be independent from the person’s family and social network so that victims can speak confidentially and avoid potential risks from family members.

The practitioner should:

explain the service’s duty of confidentiality

reassure people that their attendance at the service and their treatment and support will never be discussed with the perpetrator

explain the circumstances when information can be shared without consent

Victims of abuse may find it hard to disclose because they are afraid of the perpetrator finding out, being judged, or intervention from local children’s services. They may also (wrongly) believe the abuse is their own fault or they may not recognise the perpetrator’s behaviour as abusive. However, they may appreciate the chance to disclose. When alcohol treatment practitioners use a sensitive, empathic, trauma-informed approach and make efforts to build a trusting relationship, a victim is more likely to disclose their experience and consider accessing specialist support.

People often do not disclose abuse when they first contact services. So, if practitioners see indications that the person might be experiencing domestic abuse, they should ask them about it again as they build a relationship and review treatment and recovery plans. For example, a person may refer to their partner not allowing them to do something or appear fearful.

22.4.8 Helpful questions

Alcohol treatment practitioners need to be sensitive in the way they ask questions.

They can start with broad, generic questions, such as:

how are things at home?

how are things with your partner?

how are you feeling?

how are you managing at the moment?

Then, where appropriate, they can follow up with more direct questions that use non-judgemental language, for example:

how do you and your partner work out arguments?

do arguments ever result in you feeling put down or bad about yourself?

do arguments ever result in hitting, kicking or pushing?

has anyone ever made you feel frightened or scared at home?

do you ever feel controlled by your partner?

You can also communicate that other people have similar experiences and explain why you are asking these questions and they are not alone.

If the person has an injury, rather than asking how it happened, they can ask “who hurt you?”.

Active listening helps establish rapport and build trust. It helps the person to disclose their feelings and helps to gather information. The practitioner could ask more questions to clarify the extent of abuse disclosed and to identify the level of risk that exists, such as:

do you feel safe right now?

do you feel safe leaving this appointment, or going home?

what do you fear might happen in future? (to find out about what types of abuse could happen to them)

what threats has the perpetrator made to you or your children?

22.4.9 Responding to a disclosure of domestic abuse or concern the person is at risk

Indications of domestic abuse

Alcohol treatment practitioners should be trained to recognise potential indicators of domestic abuse and to respond appropriately to a disclosure. If they have any concern that the person may be experiencing abuse, they should ask the person about it. They should ‘make every contact count’ and not delay asking about it until a later appointment, as the person could be in immediate danger or they might not return to the service. They should ask questions sensitively and in a completely private setting.

Referring to specialist domestic abuse services

When a victim discloses current or past experience of domestic abuse, practitioners should:

respond with empathy and understanding

identify whether the person and any children are likely to be at immediate risk

complete the service risk assessment process for domestic abuse in a sensitive way

offer referral to specialist domestic abuse services for managing immediate risks and for longer term specialist support

discuss the situation, including the risk assessment and what to do next, with their manager and the accountable person in the organisation (for example, the domestic abuse lead, the safeguarding lead

Specialist support services can help to address the emotional, psychological, physical and sexual harms arising from domestic violence and abuse. They can offer advice, help to develop plans for the future and increase the safety of those affected.

People may be anxious about contacting domestic abuse services, so practitioners should offer to make the initial referral or support the person to make contact. The practitioner should be familiar with local domestic abuse services, so they can explain what they offer and how they can help the victim.

Risk assessment

Alcohol treatment staff should be trained to make an initial assessment of any immediate safety risks. Risk assessments and risk management (safety) plans should adequately reflect the seriousness of:

the risk associated with problem alcohol use and domestic abuse

other risk factors, such as a person’s mental health

the fact that risks can change rapidly

Alcohol treatment staff who are trained to do so can use tools to help identify the current level of risk to a person from domestic abuse. Services should train any staff who are expected to carry out an assessment of risk from domestic abuse and on the use of appropriate tools.

An example of a tool used in risk assessment is the SafeLives Dash (domestic abuse, stalking and honour-based abuse) risk checklist, which has versions adapted for use in each UK nation. The checklists are not definitive assessments of risk but help identify and assess risk based on structured professional judgment.

Professionals using checklists, or other risk assessment tools, should be alert to the risk to children as well as adults. It is essential to identify changes, such as escalation in severity and frequency of abuse. Statutory guidance for the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 highlights that:

risk assessments should holistically encompass specialist professional judgement, survivor perceptions of risk, along with additional indicators relevant to minority groups.

In England and Wales, there is a mandatory duty to report female genital mutilation. In addition to safeguarding legislation, the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Assembly have published national multi-agency guidance on responding to female genital mutilation in their respective nations (see annex 1 on legislation and statutory guidance).

Current risk

If a victim and any children are currently at risk, their safety is the priority. Specialist domestic abuse services can intervene to help the person to create a safety plan, provide specialist advice and access to support. Services for victims at current risk include:

local and national helplines

safety planning

advocacy

access to refuges

access to legal advice

counselling

MARAC for people at high risk

People at high risk will need a multi-agency response to reduce risk and to address health and care needs. In England and Wales, services should refer them to the local MARAC . In Scotland and Northern Ireland, they should refer people to equivalent multi-agency risk management structures.

A MARAC is a regular meeting where information is shared to provide a fuller picture of risk to adult and child victims, between representatives of:

independent domestic violence advocate services

housing services

children’s services

the Probation Service

primary care

mental health

alcohol and drug treatment services

adult social care

Alcohol treatment services should follow local protocols for making referrals to MARAC or equivalent multi-agency structure. In some parts of the UK, services use the Dash risk checklist as a referral to MARAC .

After information-sharing, the MARAC agrees co-ordinated actions to reduce risk. Member organisations share information in between meetings to monitor risk and improve safety, observing the information-sharing protocol.

Alcohol treatment services should be members of their local MARAC and related multi-agency panels, for example MAPPA . These take a multi-agency approach to monitoring and managing people who pose a risk to others, including domestic abuse perpetrators.

No consent for referral to domestic abuse services

If the person does not agree to access specialist domestic abuse services or give consent to share information, the practitioner should inform their manager and the accountable professional (such as the domestic abuse lead and safeguarding lead) and discuss next steps.

It is always best if a person consents to their information being shared but in some cases, the practitioner or accountable person will need to share information without the person’s consent. This includes situations where children are at risk, or an adult is at serious risk of harm.

The practitioner must follow:

child and adult safeguarding legislation and organisational procedures

organisational risk management procedures and information-sharing protocols

multi-agency domestic abuse risk management procedures

They should inform the victim they will be sharing information and explain their reasons unless doing so would put children at further risk.

Ongoing support

Domestic abuse affects many aspects of a person’s life. If the adult victims and their children are not currently at risk of harm but they have been affected by domestic abuse, specialist domestic abuse services can intervene to provide legal, emotional and social and housing support.

Services include: