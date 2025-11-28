Complications of alcohol withdrawal include seizures, delirium tremens and Wernicke’s encephalopathy. These conditions can be very serious and require urgent treatment.

16.9.1. Risk of complicated withdrawal

You should assess patients with alcohol dependence for risk of complicated withdrawal because this will affect decisions about admitting them to hospital, and it will inform treatment for people admitted for other reasons.

You should offer admission to people who:

have complicated withdrawal

are at risk of developing complicated withdrawal

have signs of WE

Refer to section 10.4 of chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions to prevent and manage specific complications of withdrawal.

16.9.2 Managing seizures

The risk of withdrawal seizures should be minimised by effective medically assisted withdrawal. Where seizures occur, they should be managed using adequate doses of benzodiazepines.

NICE CG100 advocates administering a short-acting benzodiazepine, such as lorazepam, while acknowledging that this is not a licensed indication for the drug. The British National Formulary page on lorazepam suggests a dose for treating seizures (although alcohol is not specified as a cause) of 4 milligrams (mg) intravenously into a large vein, followed by another dose of 4mg after 10 minutes, if necessary.

NICE CG100 also states that the anti-epileptic drug phenytoin should not be used to treat alcohol withdrawal seizures. Benzodiazepines are generally favoured (Amato, 2010) over anti-epileptic drugs, and this is also the case with newer anti-epileptic drugs.

Following an alcohol withdrawal seizure, you should monitor patients 1 to 2 hourly for 6 to 14 hours. They should be closely monitored for delirium and the need for intravenous ( IV ) fluids as electrolyte abnormalities may contribute (as outlined in the American Society of Addiction Medicine ( ASAM ) alcohol withdrawal management guideline).

NICE CG100 recommends that if a patient has an alcohol withdrawal seizure during medically assisted withdrawal, their withdrawal treatment regimen should be reviewed. This is because seizures occurring during medically assisted withdrawal reflect suboptimal dosing.

16.9.3 Identifying risk and managing delirium tremens

Delirium tremens is a severe complication of withdrawal and is preventable by appropriate pharmacological withdrawal management. Patients with delirium tremens should be immediately admitted to a suitably equipped and staffed acute hospital unit.

This section provides guidance on managing delirium tremens in the acute general hospital rather than a specialist detoxification setting with the competence to manage delirium tremens.

Symptoms and risk factors of delirium tremens

Delirium tremens is a preventable complication that research has found to occur in around 3% to 5% of people admitted to hospital for alcohol withdrawal (Schuckit, 2014). It is an agitated delirium that causes:

disorientation

agitation

tachycardia (heart rate of more than 120 beats per minute)

hypertension (20mmHg (millimetre of mercury) rise in systolic blood pressure)

fever

hallucinations (auditory, olfactory and visual)

marked tremor

sleeplessness

paranoid ideation

These symptoms may not always all be present at the same time.

Delirium tremens usually emerges between day 2 and 3 (occasionally up to day 5) of alcohol withdrawal in a person with severe alcohol dependence. Risk factors for delirium tremens can include:

previous seizures or delirium

many co-occurring physical health problems

low potassium

thiamine deficiency

systemic disease

low magnesium

Evidence on the role of magnesium deficiency as a risk factor for delirium tremens is inconclusive and an area of ongoing debate. However, in people with severe alcohol dependence and comorbid malnutrition, consider checking and rectifying magnesium levels as quickly as possible, though this should not delay other treatment. Where magnesium deficiency is identified, you should be mindful of risk and monitor for any signs of the onset of delirium tremens.

As managing delirium tremens differs in important respects from managing other types of delirium, hospitals should have a specific protocol in place for treating delirium tremens as part of their alcohol treatment guidelines.

Guidelines for treating delirium tremens

NICE CG100 covers recommendations on managing and treating delirium tremens. Since the publication of NICE CG100 , guidelines have been published in the USA and Australia. These are the:

ASAM alcohol withdrawal management guideline

alcohol withdrawal management guideline Australian guidelines for the treatment of alcohol problems

While these more recent guidelines largely reflect expert consensus rather than new evidence, they provide further detail about managing delirium tremens, which clinicians may find helpful.

Managing delirium tremens

The sections below outline the recommendations of the alcohol guidelines development group drawing on the UK, USA and Australian guidelines.

A patient with delirium tremens should:

be treated in a suitability equipped and staffed acute hospital unit or suitably equipped specialist medically assisted withdrawal unit

receive one to one nursing care

receive frequent measurement of their vital signs, respiratory rate and oxygen saturations

The patient should receive a thorough examination and a set of suitable investigations to detect alternative causes of delirium, which you should treat if present. Other causes of delirium can include:

subdural haematoma

WE (see section below on the importance of vitamin treatment for potential WE in delirium tremens)

(see section below on the importance of vitamin treatment for potential in delirium tremens) hepatic encephalopathy

hypoxia

sepsis

metabolic disturbance

intoxication or withdrawal from drugs

Patients will benefit from a multidisciplinary approach to the management of delirium tremens, with input from:

an acute medical team

clinicians with specialist expertise in alcohol dependence and withdrawal complications

an ACT in hospitals that have them

in hospitals that have them a liaison psychiatry team and intensive care unit outreach team, if necessary

Delirium tremens is a disturbance of mind or brain and can in some cases mean that that the person cannot make the decision in question (see glossary). If there is a proper reason to consider that the patient may lack the relevant capacity, the decision-maker should undertake a formal assessment of the patient’s mental capacity to consent to medical treatment. If the patient lacks capacity to consent, the team will need to make a ‘best interests’ decision regarding the treatment. A best interests decision must consider all the relevant circumstances, including having regard to the patient’s wishes and feelings. There should also be consultation with family and carers where practicable and appropriate. You can find more information in the NICE guideline Decision-making and mental capacity (NG108).

Pharmacological intervention for delirium tremens

The goal of pharmacological treatment of delirium tremens is to produce a rousable but sedated state in the patient, similar to a light sleep.

Pharmacological management of delirium tremens is different from other forms of behavioural disturbance because benzodiazepines should be a first-line treatment. You should use adequate doses of benzodiazepines to manage severe alcohol withdrawal before you consider using neuroleptics (antipsychotic medication - see section on neuroleptics below). You should not use neuroleptics as monotherapy (treating the condition with a single drug), other than in exceptional circumstances.

You should review the patient’s withdrawal regimen if they develop delirium tremens ( NICE CG100 ). This is because cases of delirium tremens may arise through untreated, or under-treated withdrawal. To prevent delirium tremens from developing, it is important to:

identify patients early who are at risk of severe withdrawal

monitor patients frequently with a validated withdrawal tool

prescribe patients an appropriate amount of a suitable benzodiazepine, based on their assessed score

Benzodiazepines for treatment of delirium tremens

Benzodiazepines are the mainstay of treatment for delirium tremens (Mayo-Smith and others, 2004).

Benzodiazepines used as a first-line treatment may include:

oral or intramuscular ( IM ) lorazepam ( NICE recommends oral lorazepam as first-line treatment)

) lorazepam ( recommends oral lorazepam as first-line treatment) oral diazepam, as recommended in the Australian guidelines

oral chlordiazepoxide, which the alcohol guidelines development group agree is appropriate, based on clinical experience

Other benzodiazepines without specific license for treatment of withdrawal are used off-label for this purpose (see section 10.2.2 on off-label and unlicensed prescribing in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions).

In some circumstances it may be appropriate to give diazepam, which is specifically licensed for alcohol withdrawal (or, if appropriate, another benzodiazepine) parenterally. However, absorption from IM injection of diazepam may be variable, particularly for the gluteal muscles, and so, the IM route of administration of diazepam should only be used if IV administration is not possible.

You should be aware of the MHRA safety alert for the use of benzodiazepines and opioids.

Chlordiazepoxide and possible risk of genotoxicity (damage to genetic information)

Chlordiazepoxide should not be used during pregnancy, especially during the first and last trimester unless the clinical condition of the woman requires treatment with chlordiazepoxide. Evidence on the safety of chlordiazepoxide is available on the Electronic Medicines Compendium summary of product characteristics for Librium 5mg capsules.

Issued in 2020 (and revised in 2023), the European Medicines Agency ( EMA ) safety working party and non-clinical working party published recommendations on the duration of contraception following the end of treatment with a genotoxic drug (PDF, 1.07MB). Following this advice, the summary of product characteristics for Librium and some generic chlordiazepoxide varied their licence to implement the guidance.

The change is the result of new EMA guidance, rather than new evidence for the genotoxicity of chlordiazepoxide.

MHRA is reviewing the evidence available on chlordiazepoxide to ensure that appropriate and proportional warnings are implemented as required. MHRA advises that healthcare professionals should continue to use current clinical guidelines while this evaluation takes place.

The risks from continued excessive alcohol consumption and complications from alcohol withdrawal, such as seizures and delirium tremens, are likely to significantly outweigh any potential risk of genotoxic effects from the duration and doses of chlordiazepoxide used for medically assisted withdrawal. When prescribing chlordiazepoxide, the clinician should consider the proportionate balance of risk and discuss this with the patient. Both men and women should be advised about contraception following the end of treatment.

Dosage and regimen for benzodiazepines when treating delirium tremens

You should tailor the benzodiazepine dose to the person based on a specific hospital protocol for delirium tremens and specialist advice from clinicians experienced in the treatment of alcohol withdrawal and complications, for example the hospital’s alcohol care team or liaison psychiatry team. While NICE CG100 does not specify a dose for oral or parenteral lorazepam for the treatment of delirium tremens, it is the consensus of the alcohol guideline development group that high doses of whichever benzodiazepine is used may be required to treat delirium tremens adequately. High dose benzodiazepines carry a risk of respiratory depression and so it is essential to frequently monitor the patient, including oxygen saturations and respiratory rate.

When giving benzodiazepines, use either a symptom-triggered regimen (see section 10.3.4 on choice of regimen in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions) or loading (as recommended by USA and Australian guidance).

Loading is a regimen where specific doses of benzodiazepine are given frequently until light sedation is achieved and then no more given until the following day. As an example of a benzodiazepine loading regimen, the Australian guidelines recommend loading with 20mg diazepam orally given hourly up to 80mg in total over 24 hours (in some cases this may need to be exceeded). Both symptom-triggered and loading regimens aim to achieve rapid control of symptoms and neither of them is a conventional fixed-dose regimen where benzodiazepines are administered 4 times a day.

The choice of regimen will depend on available expertise and resources. Both symptom-triggered and loading approaches require all team members to be trained to ensure that it can be applied consistently and safely.

Managing IV benzodiazepines safely

If a patient is unable to take oral benzodiazepines, you should use parenteral benzodiazepines ( NICE CG100 ). You should not give IV benzodiazepines outside emergency department resuscitation or high dependency settings. This is because of the risk of respiratory depression and the required skills profile of staff. In other settings, you should use an IM route of administration. If you give repeated boluses of IV benzodiazepines to patients, you should be aware of the potential complication of hyponatraemia (low levels of sodium in the blood) and acidosis (high levels of acid in the body).

Neuroleptics

NICE CG100 recommends haloperidol for treatment of delirium tremens as an option where oral lorazepam is declined or symptoms persist. However, the consensus of the alcohol clinical guidelines development group (and clinical guidelines from other countries) is that neuroleptics such as haloperidol should:

not be given as first-line treatment or monotherapy for delirium tremens

only be used as an adjunct to benzodiazepine treatment where adequate doses have failed to manage the behavioural disturbance

not replace adequate doses of benzodiazepines

Risk of Wernicke’s encephalopathy in delirium tremens

Any change in mental status including delirium can be a sign of WE if accompanied by one of the other criteria, which research (Caine and others, 1997) shows are:

a history of poor nutrition

ataxia (disorders that affect co-ordination, balance and speech)

any eye movement abnormality

Clinicians should be aware that WE can be a contributing factor to the delirium and treat as necessary. You can find information on administering thiamine (vitamin B1) to treat WE in section 16.9.4 below.

16.9.4 Wernicke’s encephalopathy

You can find detailed guidance on WE in chapter 20 on people with ARBD .

This section deals with administration of thiamine to prevent and treat WE .

Treatment of WE should take place in a hospital setting. Thiamine should be administered parenterally. IV is preferable as the IM route is painful.

Preventing and treating Wernicke’s encephalopathy

WE is a serious complication caused by deficiency of thiamine (vitamin B1), for which the most common cause is alcohol dependence. This can result in lasting brain injury, so preventing this complication is vital.

WE is a potential complication of alcohol withdrawal and thiamine should be prescribed as part of medically assisted withdrawal to prevent WE from developing. However, WE does not occur only when people stop drinking, and people who are malnourished or have decompensated liver disease remain at risk while they continue to drink alcohol.

People with any degree of risk of WE , who choose not to have parenteral (intramuscular or intravenous) thiamine, should be offered oral thiamine.

Vitamin prophylaxis to prevent WE

Many people with alcohol dependence are at risk of developing WE due to thiamine deficiency. They may also have deficiencies in other vitamins. You should provide thiamine supplementation as part of any medically assisted withdrawal. However, it’s essential to offer vitamin prophylaxis in all people who drink harmfully and dependently, whether or not they intend to undergo medically assisted withdrawal.

The risk of anaphylactic reaction from parenteral vitamins has sometimes deterred clinicians from using them, but the risks of failing to correct thiamine deficiency are significant. You should consider the following points.

Absorption of oral thiamine from the intestine is saturated at 5mg to 10mg per dose in healthy people and can be reduced to negligible amounts in people with alcohol dependence, especially those with malnutrition. Oral thiamine will not be adequate to replace depleted thiamine in a significant proportion of these people (Tallaksen and others, 1993; Weber and Kewitz, 1985).

Thiamine stores need to be replaced as quickly as possible and high circulating levels of thiamine are needed for passive diffusion into the central nervous system (based on clinical consensus of the guidelines development group).

For people who need parenteral thiamine, the risk of anaphylaxis is very low: less than 1 in 5,000,000 for IV infusion and lower still for the IM route (Cook and others, 1998; Thomson and Marshall, 2006).

MHRA has published a drug safety update on allergic reactions to parenteral Pabrinex (thiamine and other vitamins).

Pharmacological regimen for vitamin prophylaxis

The appropriate regimen for vitamin prophylaxis will depend on whether the person:

is considered to be at lower risk

has no signs of WE but is at high risk of it developing

but is at high risk of it developing is showing signs of WE

Thiamine should be given orally or parenterally as described below.

The lower-risk group comprises people who drink harmfully or dependently but who do not have any of the conditions that put them at high risk. In practice, all people admitted to hospital who drink harmfully or dependently, who do not meet criteria for the high-risk regimen, should be given thiamine 50mg oral 4 times daily.

People in the high-risk group can have a range of conditions, including:

significant weight loss

poor diet

low body mass index ( BMI ) (less than 18)

) (less than 18) other signs of malnutrition

memory disturbance

peripheral neuropathy

previous history complicated withdrawal including WE

decompensated liver disease

long history of harmful drinking and alcohol dependence

admission to hospital with an acute injury or illness

For people in the high-risk group, offer thiamine 200mg to 300mg IM or IV once per day for 3 to 5 days with daily review and monitoring for signs of WE .

Injections should be given by appropriately skilled, trained and resourced staff.

IM or IV thiamine should be followed by a course of oral thiamine until holistic review of overall recovery indicates it is no longer necessary.

If you have well-founded nutritional concerns, you can also prescribe a suitable nutritional supplement.

Treatment for incipient Wernicke’s encephalopathy

People will require inpatient treatment for WE if they have any of the following additional symptoms:

impaired eye movements (ophthalmoplegia)

unsteady walking (ataxia)

confusion

Pharmacological regimen for treating suspected or established Wernicke’s encephalopathy

If you suspect or diagnose WE , the patient will need the following treatment and monitoring. You should:

give IV thiamine 300mg to 500mg 3 times a day for 3 to 5 days with daily review

thiamine 300mg to 500mg 3 times a day for 3 to 5 days with daily review give IV thiamine 300mg to 500mg once daily for a further 3 to 5 days if the patient is still symptomatic after the first 5 days of treatment - then for as long as clinical improvement continues

thiamine 300mg to 500mg once daily for a further 3 to 5 days if the patient is still symptomatic after the first 5 days of treatment - then for as long as clinical improvement continues explore other causes for a patient’s confusion

take appropriate steps to manage the small risk of anaphylaxis by administering thiamine in a setting with facilities for treating anaphylaxis and with appropriately trained staff available during the infusion

continue to give the full dose of IV thiamine (as set out above) if the patient subsequently develops WE

thiamine (as set out above) if the patient subsequently develops follow a course of parenteral thiamine with a course of oral thiamine

consider checking and re-checking magnesium in all patients with incipient WE and correct it if it’s low

Magnesium is a co-factor for converting thiamine to the active form in the liver (hypomagnesaemia (magnesium deficiency) is a documented cause of WE that does not respond to treatment)

Magnesium deficiency (hypomagnesaemia) can prevent thiamine from working properly in the body (McLean and Manchip, 1999). This means patients may not respond to standard treatment for WE while their magnesium levels are deficient.

Preventing Wernicke’s encephalopathy in people who continue to drink alcohol

For people with a harmful or dependent pattern of drinking, with a lower risk of WE , offer prophylactic oral thiamine, as described above in this section, even if they are likely to continue to drink alcohol.