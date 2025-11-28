Guidance in sections 17.5 and 17.6 is for clinicians that provide alcohol treatment interventions in prisons, and for other healthcare staff and non-clinical prison staff who have a role in supporting people with alcohol use disorders in prisons.

Guidance in these sections focuses on alcohol treatment in prisons, but much of it can be applied to other secure settings, including immigration removal centres ( IRCs ) (see section 17.7) and secure hospitals.

This guidance provides a summary of healthcare for people with alcohol use disorders in prison. Clinicians and practitioners should also follow national guidelines on care for people in prison including:

17.5.1 The prison population

As of March 2024, UK prison population statistics reported a total prison population of about 97,700 people, comprising:

87,900 in England and Wales

8,000 in Scotland

1,900 in Northern Ireland

Many more people than this pass through prison in a year. Some people have short stays in prison while others are there for many years.

Evidence (Bebbington and others, 2017; Wright and others, 2019) shows that compared with the general population, people in prison experience high levels of:

alcohol and drug use and dependence

mental health conditions

some physical health conditions

social support needs

Many people have a history of trauma. There are also very low levels of literacy and some prisoners do not speak English.

Healthcare teams often need to work with prisoners moving through a system where there is pressure on availability of prison places. Prison systems need access to healthcare staff who can competently assess, treat and monitor people with alcohol dependence, especially during the early days in prison and, increasingly, across all categories of prison.

17.5.2 Equivalence of treatment and care in secure settings

The principle of equivalence of care - as set out in RCGP Secure Environments Group position statement Equivalence of care in secure environments in the UK - is particularly important for people in prisons and similar secure settings.

Equivalent care does not mean that care is exactly the same in community and secure settings, and some interventions recommended in part 1 of these guidelines may need to be adapted for secure settings. There are situations where healthcare provision affects security decision making (for example, the need for frequent access to monitor a patient). Healthcare providers need to understand the potential impact of their actions and work with their non-clinical prison colleagues to find appropriate solutions so people can receive the care to which they are entitled.

17.5.3 Governance for alcohol treatment in prisons

Commissioners and providers of health and justice services should develop a clinical and quality governance strategy to ensure safe and effective treatment and care for people with alcohol and drug disorders in secure settings.

Local protocols should be in place that adequately reflect:

the current evidence base

these clinical guidelines

any other authoritative guidance on implementing alcohol treatment and care in secure settings, for example Drug misuse and dependence: UK guidelines on clinical management

national guidelines (as listed in section 17.5 above)

Protocols should include guidance on collaborative working between healthcare and non-clinical prison staff to manage risk.

RPS guidance ‘Professional standards for optimising medicines for people in secure environments’ provides a framework to support the commissioning and provision of safe, high-quality services in secure settings, including prisons, IRCs and other places of residential detention. These standards are for anyone working in or with secure settings in England, but they may also be useful in Wales and Scotland.

Each prison should have a HM Prison and Probation Service site-specific drugs (or substance use) strategy, or an equivalent strategy in each UK administration. This strategy should include the management of people with alcohol dependence or problem alcohol use.

It is the responsibility of any commissioners and managers to ensure healthcare staff in prisons are adequately resourced and supported in their roles to meet service demand.

Commissioners and managers of health and justice services should make sure there are sufficient competent staff and medical facilities to provide appropriate treatment and care for people with alcohol dependence.

17.5.4 Staff competencies

Competencies needed by staff for working in prisons include the following.

Competencies for doctors working with alcohol and drug use

The Royal College of Psychiatrists and RCGP report Delivering quality care for drug and alcohol users: the roles and competencies of doctors (PDF, 404KB) lists competencies for doctors. These are not specific to secure settings but identify competencies for working with alcohol and drug use at generalist, intermediate and specialist levels.

Providing safe and effective care

Providing safe and effective alcohol treatment and care in a prison setting is complex and skilled work due to the high levels of need and risk in the prison population, and the operational constraints of the setting.

Care should be delivered by clinicians and allied staff who are:

suitably competent

well led

properly supervised

operating within a clear quality and clinical governance framework that supports safe and effective service delivery

Healthcare staff, including alcohol treatment staff, should have a thorough understanding of the needs and risks of the prison population and should be able to confidently assess and manage individual clinical risk in the prison environment. This will involve regular re-assessments as risk can change quite rapidly for people in a prison setting.

Clinicians responsible for assessing and managing medically assisted alcohol withdrawal should be competent in the diagnosis and assessment of alcohol dependence and withdrawal symptoms, and in using recommended drug regimens appropriate to the prison setting.

As people with alcohol dependence often have complex co-occurring needs, clinicians should be competent in procedures for clinical monitoring for both alcohol and drug withdrawal or stabilisation, and other systems for monitoring clinical risk. For example, this could include NEWS 2 for assessing and responding to acute illness and risk management systems for preventing suicide such as Assessment, Care in Custody and Teamwork ( ACCT ) assessments.

Training and supervision

Commissioners and providers of health and justice services should make sure that healthcare staff and prison officers are appropriately trained and supervised, and are competent to carry out their roles when working with people with alcohol dependence.

Healthcare staff providing psychosocial interventions to people with alcohol dependence should be trained and supervised by a supervisor with experience of working in secure environments.

All healthcare staff and prison officers in contact with prisoners should have essential first aid training, including training for the person first on the scene in an emergency.

Working together

Clinical and healthcare staff and prison officers should be competent in working together to provide integrated care and manage risk.

Healthcare staff responsible for alcohol treatment should be competent to work collaboratively with other healthcare teams in the prison, including the mental health care team and with community alcohol treatment services, to provide integrated care.

17.5.5 Considerations for delivering alcohol treatment and care in prisons

Opportunities to access treatment and recovery support

Prison is an opportunity for people with alcohol dependence who have not effectively engaged with community services to access:

alcohol treatment and support for longer-term recovery

treatment and care for co-occurring drug use disorders, and mental health and physical health conditions

health promotion and related social prescribing

peer networks and peer mentoring

Alcohol withdrawal or intoxication

When a person is admitted to prison and identified as intoxicated or potentially alcohol dependent, a suitably trained and competent clinician should provide a comprehensive assessment and manage the risks of alcohol intoxication and withdrawal at reception.

The clinician should treat alcohol withdrawal in line with:

local evidence-based protocols or operating procedures

these clinical guidelines for alcohol treatment

other relevant national guidelines as set out in section 17.5

Consumption of medication for alcohol withdrawal should always be supervised in prison.

People who are intoxicated or at risk of acute alcohol withdrawal should only be placed in a prison:

with 24-hour healthcare provision

where appropriately trained staff can carry out clinical monitoring and enhanced, regular observations based on local protocols

If a person being treated for alcohol withdrawal is transferred to court or another part of the prison system, a clinician should provide them with a limited supply of medicines being used for this treatment. This will help to prevent withdrawal symptoms from recurring and the risk of complications in withdrawal while they are in court or, if they are moving to another prison, until a clinician in the receiving prison can take over the person’s care. See the guidance on medicines continuity in section 17.5.5.

Managing self-harm and suicide risks

All staff (healthcare and prison officers) should understand the increased risks of self-harm and suicide for people on their first night in prison and the early weeks after. They should also understand that people with alcohol dependence or who are intoxicated are at particularly high risk of suicide.

Local risk management protocols and procedures should support an integrated approach to providing safe care for people with alcohol dependence. Clinicians and healthcare staff and non-clinical prison staff should work together to reduce harm and manage risk, particularly the risk of fatalities.

Prescribing decisions

Clinicians need to make prescribing decisions, including about polypharmacy (where the patient has been prescribed several different medicines for different conditions), in line with national guidance that identifies factors for safer prescribing. This includes all those listed in section 17.5 above.

Care planning and integrated care

The clinician or alcohol treatment staff should develop a care plan with the person and with staff from other relevant teams (for example, mental health) that:

links initial treatment with ongoing treatment and recovery support in prison

when they are released, links them to community treatment

Staff from different teams should work together to provide integrated care.

Continuity of care

The alcohol treatment or healthcare team should work with colleagues to plan and manage continuity of care from prison entry, through to court appearances, changes in prison setting and preparing for prison release. They should share clinical information (with the person’s consent) to minimise interruption in treatment and reduce risks.

All staff should understand the increased risks the person faces after release, including the risk of relapse and death from alcohol poisoning or drug overdose. Pre-release planning should take these risks into account.

Medicines continuity

RPS guidance ‘Professional standards for optimising medicines for people in secure environments’ describes how people should continue to access their medicines safely and promptly as they move within (including during transit for critical doses of medicines) or leave different criminal justice settings.

Partnership working is essential to provide a seamless and safe transition of medicines optimisation. This includes partnership working between:

clinicians in sending and receiving care settings

custodial teams

healthcare teams

pharmacy teams

Relevant patient information and full and accurate information on all medications should be provided.

Where people undergoing treatment for alcohol withdrawal are transferred to court or another part of the prison system, a clinician should arrange for a supply of the medicines used for this treatment for the person. This is to prevent withdrawal symptoms from recurring and the risk of complications in withdrawal.

The member of staff escorting the person to the next setting should hold the medication and hand it to a member of the healthcare or court staff in the receiving setting. The management of the medicines and access to the next and following doses will follow the usual arrangements and standards for the specific type of setting.

All staff involved in prescribing and handling medicines for people being transferred from one part of the criminal justice system to another should follow national guidelines on continuity of medicines as set out in NICE NG57 and RPS ’s ‘Professional standards for optimising medicines for people in secure environments’.

17.5.6 The patient pathway in prisons

Screening

Screening for patterns of harmful drinking and alcohol dependence should take place at the first-stage health assessment on the day the person is admitted to the prison, at reception, before they go to a cell.

NICE NG57 provides guidance and a template for first-stage assessment which includes questions on alcohol use.

The screening assessment should include questions and actions on:

alcohol use

substance use

physical health

mental health

self-harm and suicide risk

There are high levels of domestic abuse, assault and sexual violence among women who enter the prison system, and men also experience this. Screening should include sensitive questions on these topics in a private setting. There is guidance on routine questions on domestic abuse in chapter 22.

If screening identifies harmful drinking or alcohol dependence, or other substance use or dependence, the person should be referred to the substance misuse team or to a clinician with competencies in assessing and treating alcohol dependence and alcohol withdrawal and drug dependence and withdrawal. The clinician should then carry out a specialist assessment in reception before the person goes to the cell.

Comprehensive assessment

The clinician should comprehensively assess the person’s needs and risks. They should use validated tools to identify dependence and severity of dependence, but these tools should be used to support a clinical interview with the person, not to replace it.

You should read guidance on initial and comprehensive assessment in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning.

The increased isolation people experience from being in custody can amplify feelings of hopelessness and make mental and physical health symptoms worse. So, clinicians should take care to treat patients holistically by involving other appropriate services in assessment and care planning.

Many people with alcohol dependence or who drink at harmful levels have co-occurring mental health conditions. If the person appears to have possible symptoms of a mental health disorder, the prison mental health team should assess their mental health and contribute to the comprehensive assessment.

In line with NICE NG57 , at screening assessment, healthcare staff should refer people for a mental health assessment if they have:

previously seen a mental health professional in any service setting

ever been admitted to a psychiatric hospital

taken medicine for mental health problems

If the clinician identifies drug dependence (including dependence on prescribed or over-the-counter medication) in addition to alcohol dependence, the person will need concurrent treatment for their drug dependence. Medically assisted alcohol withdrawal will be more complex and requires specialist skills. See section 17.5.7 on co-occurring dependence on alcohol, illicit drugs or prescribed medication below.

Continuity of care on entry into prison

The clinician carrying out the assessment should obtain information from other services on the person’s:

health (including any allergies)

prescribed medication

planned medical appointments

community alcohol treatment

There are a range of other services and staff that could have important clinical information about the person, including:

primary care

community pharmacists

secondary care physical and mental health services

criminal justice healthcare services inside and outside the prison

prison staff records and observation

community alcohol treatment services

adult social care

The clinician might not be able to contact all relevant services immediately (for example, if the person enters prison in the late evening), but they should try to make contact as soon as possible so they can make a full assessment.

It is vital that there are agreed partnership arrangements between community alcohol treatment services and prison substance misuse teams or healthcare services. Community alcohol treatment services that have been working with a person can support continuity of care by getting their consent to share their clinical information with a prison substance misuse team if the person is due to attend court and could be sentenced to prison. The community service should share information quickly to help prison substance misuse treatment services with their first assessment of need and risk.

Individual support

The first night and weeks in prison can be extremely stressful for people who are often already vulnerable. Assessment is a chance for the person to speak to someone on an individual basis.

The principles of care set out in chapter 2 apply in secure settings as well as the community.

People with alcohol use disorders in the prison population have often experienced high levels of trauma and disadvantage. A trauma-informed approach and a non-stigmatising attitude from staff can help the person to feel less isolated and distressed on entry into prison and help them go on to engage in alcohol treatment.

17.5.7 Managing urgent clinical needs and risks

Starting treatment and agreeing a plan

In reception, the clinician should start treatment to address all immediate clinical needs, including alcohol intoxication or withdrawal, and agree a risk management plan for all risks.

The clinician should make sure there is a clear, recorded plan for managing clinical needs and risks. The plan should be based on the person’s individual needs and include information from other healthcare teams and actions for these teams. This might include the mental health team and any relevant community services. The plan should take into account the person’s sentence and sentence planning.

The clinician should arrange for risk management plans to be regularly reviewed, particularly in the early days, as risks can change quite rapidly. Plans should also be reviewed when a person’s condition changes and at transition points during their stay in prison when they may need increased monitoring or observation.

The clinician should follow local protocols for recording and sharing information on risk with healthcare colleagues and non-clinical prison staff. Keeping a person’s record up to date and accurate is essential.

Staff from different teams should work together to provide integrated care in line with the care plan. Healthcare staff and prison officers should contribute to multidisciplinary prison risk management systems - for example, the ACCT process used in prisons in England and Wales.

Assessing and managing alcohol intoxication in prison

Clinicians should assess people in prison for symptoms and signs of alcohol intoxication. It is a vital step in the primary and secondary assessment for people who are received into a reception prison and on transfer between prison sites in the early days in custody.

While people cannot access alcohol in prison, it can be illicitly brewed from a variety of sources, such as fruit and bread, and is known as ‘hooch’. There are reports of prisoners becoming acutely intoxicated as a result of drinking illicit ‘hooch’.

Section 17.4.5 provides guidance on assessing and managing intoxication in police custody and clinicians can apply this to the prison setting. Alcohol intoxication can also be complicated by polydrug use or prescribed medications.

People who are intoxicated at reception or at another time during their prison stay need to be in an area of the prison where competent healthcare staff can monitor their condition. Clinicians should agree arrangements with prison officers so that healthcare staff can access the person to monitor their condition and make repeated observations at a sufficient level to manage risks to the person.

The clinician, in discussion with a multidisciplinary team when appropriate, should decide on the frequency of observation based on personalised risk assessment. Risk assessment should include intoxication and other risks, such as self-harm. In cases of self-harm or suicidal thoughts and behaviour, the clinician should begin their integrated risk management procedure if it has not already been started. For example, in England and Wales, an ACCT document should be opened. The clinician should be guided by local protocols that specify standard minimum observation levels related to level of risk, including in reception and overnight. They should also have the option to increase the level of observation if there are changes in the person’s condition that indicate increased risk.

All clinical monitoring should be carried out by clinicians and healthcare practitioners skilled in monitoring harmful and dependent alcohol and drug use and intoxication.

In addition, non-clinical prison officers may carry out welfare observations in some circumstances. There are variations in prison systems across the UK in the role of non-clinical prison staff in carrying out observations. Each prison should have a standardised protocol or local operating procedure that sets out guidance on standard minimum observation levels in relation to:

levels of risk

respective roles of healthcare staff and non-clinical staff

Clinicians should advise on level of observation based on the protocol and on their clinical assessment of the person. All staff carrying out observations should be trained to do so.

As an example of a standardised protocol for observation levels, prisons could consider the guidance set out in appendix C of the blue guidelines.

Clinicians, healthcare staff and non-clinical prison officers should work closely together, and clinicians should make sure prison officers are clear about when and how they should escalate any concerns about the person’s condition.

Assessing and managing medically assisted withdrawal

This section provides guidance specific to assessing and managing medically assisted withdrawal in prisons or other secure settings.

You should read it alongside the detailed guidance on assessment and pharmacological interventions for medically assisted withdrawal in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.

You should also read chapter 11 on community-based medically assisted withdrawal. Although this chapter provides guidance on community-based withdrawal, it describes the appropriate context of care when providing medically assisted withdrawal and much of this is relevant to secure settings.

Chapter 12 provides guidance on specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal.

The importance of effectively managing medically assisted withdrawal

Alcohol withdrawal is associated with significant mortality if it is undiagnosed or undertreated. About 15% of people entering custody report a history of alcohol withdrawal, although this figure is possibly an over-estimate due to an exaggeration of symptoms (Wright and others, 2019).

There should be local evidence-based protocols for carrying out medically assisted alcohol withdrawal drawn up on the advice of a specialist clinician and in line with national guidance.

It is essential that appropriately competent clinicians assess and diagnose alcohol dependence including severity of dependence. Once dependence has been confirmed, the clinician should start early treatment in reception to manage withdrawal symptoms and avoid the severe complications that can occur in withdrawal.

Severe complications include:

seizures (fits)

auditory and visual hallucinations

delirium tremens (severe shaking, agitation, fever, tachycardia, profound confusion, delusions and hallucinations)

Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome (confusion, impaired eye movements or unsteady walking)

Clinicians should remember that not everyone will disclose their alcohol dependence and that alcohol withdrawal symptoms can look like or complicate symptoms of withdrawal from other substances. Alcohol withdrawal can also complicate agitated mental health presentations, because the 2 conditions together can cause distress and it can be difficult to know which condition is causing the symptoms.

If the person has been treated for alcohol withdrawal in a police custody suite before entry into prison, treatment for alcohol withdrawal should be continued (see section 17.5.5 on medicines continuity).

Preventing and managing severe complications

Severe complications of alcohol withdrawal can pose a serious threat to a person’s health. Both treated and untreated delirium tremens are related to increased mortality. There is also risk of alcohol related brain damage if Wernicke’s encephalopathy develops. A patient’s history of severe complications is a factor in deciding how and where the medically assisted withdrawal should be managed in the prison setting.

If there are signs of delirium tremens, Wernicke’s encephalopathy, auditory or visual hallucinations or withdrawal related seizures, the person should be immediately transferred to an external hospital with 24-hour medical and nursing care so they can receive parenteral treatment, constant observations or intensive care management if required.

See section 10.4 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions for more guidance on preventing and managing severe complications.

If a person’s alcohol dependence has not been identified at reception, they might present to healthcare staff or prison officers with acute withdrawal symptoms. All healthcare staff and prison officers involved in the care of people undergoing medically assisted withdrawal should be trained to recognise signs and symptoms of severe withdrawal complications as a medical emergency.

Deciding on the appropriate setting for medically assisted withdrawal

The clinician, and where appropriate the multidisciplinary team, will need to assess how and whether the medically assisted withdrawal can be managed in prison. This will be based on an individual assessment of:

severity of dependence

co-occurring drug use or dependence

history and current risk of severe withdrawals

complexity of co-occurring physical and mental health conditions

There is more detailed guidance on deciding on setting in section 10.2.4 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions. Although that section refers to community medically assisted withdrawal, it provides some guidance on criteria used to determine levels of monitoring and care required.

People undergoing medically assisted withdrawal should be placed in a prison (or held at reception) where 24-hour healthcare is available and in an area where competent healthcare staff can monitor and observe them to manage risk. Healthcare staff should work with prison officers to arrange appropriate access to the person.

People with the highest level of need, including severe alcohol dependence or complex co-occurring conditions, can require 24-hour monitoring from a healthcare team during the medically assisted withdrawal. These people will need constant monitoring from a healthcare team and should be treated in a prison hospital (or enhanced healthcare) unit which can offer nursing and clinical support and intensive clinical monitoring.

Local procedures for managing medically assisted withdrawal should set out the need for repeated risk assessment and monitoring, so that if the person’s clinical risk increases, they can be transferred to a setting with increased clinical care and monitoring. This should be a specific part of any local protocol or operating procedure for managing alcohol withdrawal in a prison setting.

In the most complex cases with the highest risks, or rapidly deteriorating conditions, patients may need to be transferred to an external acute hospital.

Clinical monitoring and observation during medically assisted withdrawal

People who are treated for withdrawal should be monitored regularly to check for:

withdrawal symptoms

any signs of severe complications

over-sedation

Over-sedation can lead to respiratory depression. Depending on the complexity of the person’s needs, they may have other monitoring requirements, for example for drug withdrawals or for mental health symptoms or self-harm.

Clinicians should have access to their patients so they can carry out monitoring as often as required for safe care.

The quality, level and skill of clinical monitoring is an important factor in successfully managing medically assisted alcohol withdrawal. Clinical monitoring should include:

assessing withdrawal symptoms using a validated measure of withdrawal symptoms, such as the Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment for Alcohol (revised version) ( CIWA-Ar ) or a similar validated tool

) or a similar validated tool monitoring the effects of medication

The level of monitoring required will depend on several factors including:

severity of alcohol dependence (assessed with a validated tool)

risks of severe withdrawal complications

co-occurring substance use or dependence

co-occurring physical health and mental health conditions

risk of self-harm or suicide

The clinician, in discussion with the multidisciplinary team where appropriate, should determine how often the person should be clinically monitored and observed, based on individual assessment guided by local protocols for medically assisted withdrawal. Local protocols should specify minimum levels of monitoring and observation required in relation to level of risk, with an option to increase these according to individual need. All staff carrying out observations should be trained to do so.

Care and support levels can be increased based on outcomes of clinical monitoring and ongoing repeated assessment of other risks.

Clinicians are responsible for carrying out all clinical monitoring during medically assisted withdrawal. In addition, non-clinical prison officers may carry out welfare observations in some circumstances. There are variations in prison systems across the UK in the role of non-clinical prison staff in carrying out observations. Clinicians should advise on level of observation based on their local protocol and their clinical assessment of the person’s risk. Local protocols should set out the respective roles of healthcare staff and non-clinical prison staff.

Prescribing for medically assisted withdrawal

When clinicians prescribe for medically assisted withdrawal in the community, they should normally arrange for blood tests to be carried out before starting the intervention to help identify any clinical issues. In prison, it is not necessary to wait for blood tests to be carried out before prescribing but blood tests should be carried out as soon as it is feasible. If the patient is very unwell, they may need to go to an external hospital for medically assisted withdrawal.

Blood tests usually include (but do not have to be limited to):

full blood count (FBC)

liver function test (LFT)

urea, creatinine and electrolytes (U&E)

international normalised ratio (INR)

total protein and albumin

Medicines to treat alcohol and drug withdrawal and dependence are usually controlled drugs covered by The Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001. Due to the risks of abuse and diversion (being used by other people) of these medicines, there are national standards in secure environments including in:

NICE NG57

RPS guidance ‘Professional standards for optimising medicines for people in secure environments’

guidance ‘Professional standards for optimising medicines for people in secure environments’ Royal College of GPs’ guidance Safer prescribing in prisons (PDF, 769KB)

The consumption of medication for alcohol misuse and drug misuse should always be directly supervised in prison and this should be done in line with local protocols. Clinicians should work with non-clinical prison staff to arrange timings of medicine doses, so they are in line with the prescribed dose regimen to manage the withdrawal safely.

Benzodiazepines (for example, chlordiazepoxide or diazepam) are the recommended pharmacological treatments for alcohol withdrawal. In the rare situation where the person cannot take oral medication, the clinician should arrange for them to be transferred to a general hospital where they can receive parenteral treatment.

The clinician should be aware that prisoners might falsely claim to be alcohol dependent to obtain benzodiazepines. If there is no clinical information to confirm the person is alcohol dependent, the clinician should immediately start to observe the person regularly. Then they should normally only prescribe benzodiazepines if they observe withdrawal symptoms beginning to develop.

A fixed and adequate dose regimen of a long-acting benzodiazepine is likely to be the most suitable regimen for medically assisted alcohol withdrawal in prison. A symptom triggered regimen will not normally be suitable because this requires a team trained in the approach and enough clinical staff to carry out careful hourly monitoring. You can read guidance on fixed dose and symptom triggered regimens in section 10.3.4 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.

You can read guidance on benzodiazepine regimens in section 10.3 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.

In line with local protocols, arrangements should be in place so that the clinician can adjust the dose of benzodiazepines promptly if they find the fixed dose has led to over-sedation or has not been enough to manage withdrawal symptoms adequately. If necessary, this could include providing an extra dose of medication under supervision.

For people being transferred to court or another part of the prison system medicines while they are being treated for alcohol withdrawal continuity isa priority. See section 17.5.5 on medicines continuity.

Polypharmacy

People in the prison population often have several long-term health conditions and the clinician should consider the risks of polypharmacy (prescribing several medicines for several different conditions at the same time). The person may also have been using illicit drugs or abusing prescribed or over-the-counter medication.

The person may have already been prescribed benzodiazepines (a sedative) for alcohol withdrawal (for example, in the police custody suite). NICE NG57 recommends that medication for alcohol withdrawal should not be stopped until medically assisted withdrawal has been completed.

Clinicians should consider contraindications for prescribing other medicines when prescribing benzodiazepines for medically assisted withdrawal.

National guidance recommends that clinicians should carry out a reconciliation of medicines so there is a complete and accurate list of the person’s medicines recorded. This includes:

identifying an accurate list of the person’s current medicines

noting any discrepancies with current medicines in use

documenting any changes

It may not always be possible to obtain information on the person’s health or medication on the first day. RPS guidance ‘Professional standards for optimising medicines for people in secure environments’ is that a clinician should carry out a medicines reconciliation within 72 hours of the person being received in prison. The clinician needs to be aware that the person may be falsely claiming that they are prescribed medicines or high doses of medicines.

Polypharmacy in people with alcohol or drug dependence can be problematic, particularly other medications with sedative potential. The clinician needs to decide whether to continue some or all of the medications, taking into account the risks of stopping any medication and the risk of diversion. These are complex prescribing decisions requiring a high level of skill. When making decisions, the clinician should consult other healthcare teams where relevant - for example, the mental health team or pharmacists. The clinician should aim to simplify the prescription and make it as safe as possible. They need to be particularly careful in managing medicines in the first few days when risks of suicide are high and they might not have all the relevant information about a person.

Co-occurring dependence on alcohol, illicit drugs or sedating prescribed medication

The process is more complex if the person who needs medically assisted alcohol withdrawal has a co-occurring dependence on illicit drugs or prescribed medication that causes sedation. It will require more care and increased monitoring from a multidisciplinary team with specialist input.

Concurrent alcohol dependence and opioid dependence

There is guidance on treatment in prison for misuse or dependence on several illicit substances and on benzodiazepines in chapter 5 of ‘Drug misuse and dependence: UK guidelines on clinical management’. It includes guidance that clinicians should follow on opiate substitute prescribing, including guidance on concurrent alcohol and opioid dependence.

Clinicians need to take particular care when they are assessing and prescribing for people with concurrent opioid use (or other analgesics with habit-forming potential) and alcohol dependence. This is because there is a high risk of over-sedation and fatal respiratory depression when benzodiazepines and opioids are taken together. See important safety information from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on Benzodiazepines and opioids: reminder of risk of potentially fatal respiratory depression. Clinicians should also consider the risk of over-sedation in patients who have been prescribed anti-depressants.

Concurrent benzodiazepine dependence

If the patient has concurrent alcohol and benzodiazepine dependence, the clinician should treat the alcohol withdrawal before any withdrawal from benzodiazepines, as benzodiazepines are used to manage alcohol withdrawal. You should follow guidance in section 10.6.1 on medically assisted alcohol withdrawal when a person is also dependent on benzodiazepines in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.

Close observation and clinical monitoring are required when a patient with concurrent alcohol and benzodiazepine dependence is undergoing medically assisted alcohol withdrawal. They may need to be treated in the hospital (enhanced care) unit in the prison or, where clinical risks are very high, in an external hospital.

There is further guidance on benzodiazepine withdrawal, including where there is concurrent alcohol dependence, in section 5.4.6.7 in chapter 5 of ‘Drug misuse and dependence: UK guidelines on clinical management’.

Concurrent alcohol, opioid and benzodiazepine dependence

The management of polydrug and alcohol dependence requires specialist skills. Clinicians should take great care if the person has concurrent dependence on alcohol, opiates and benzodiazepines, and treatment will require input from a specialist clinician and a multidisciplinary team.

Chapter 5 of ‘Drug misuse and dependence: UK guidelines on clinical management’ includes guidance on managing medications in prison. It recommends that clinicians avoid prescribing people more than 2 drugs with sedative potential on the first night or for the first few days unless they confirm that:

a clear medicines reconciliation has been carried out

the person has fully adhered to their current prescriptions

Clinicians must use careful clinical judgement on what prescribed medications with sedative potential should be withheld from people in the early days in prison, before a full medicines reconciliation process led by pharmacists has taken place.

Concurrent alcohol dependence and cocaine use

Healthcare staff should intensively monitor a patient with alcohol dependence who has been using or is also dependent on cocaine. Normally, they should be in the prison hospital (enhanced healthcare) unit where there is 24-hour healthcare. There are risks of problematic increases in blood pressure and increased heart rate during alcohol withdrawal and there can be a risk of sudden death.

Management of stimulant withdrawal is associated with several risks and requires input from specialist addiction clinicians and often mental health teams.

You should read the guidance on managing stimulant withdrawal in the first week in section 5.4.6.8 in chapter 5 of ‘Drug misuse and dependence: UK guidelines on clinical management’.

Monitoring when there is concurrent alcohol dependence and drug dependence

When carrying out medically assisted withdrawal from alcohol in people with a concurrent drug dependence, close clinical monitoring and regular observation is required for the safety of the patient. This is because, in some cases (as outlined above), there is a risk of death.

The clinician, in discussion with the multidisciplinary team, should carry out a careful assessment and decide on the appropriate setting for medically assisted withdrawal.

Medically assisted withdrawal for people with concurrent alcohol and drug dependence will usually require monitoring in the prison hospital (enhanced care) unit where there is 24-hour care. In the most complex cases, patients may need to be admitted to an external hospital.

Assessing and monitoring for risk of self-harm and suicide

There is an increased risk of self-harm and suicide on the first night and weeks in prison among the prison population. Both alcohol intoxication and alcohol dependence are associated with increased risk of suicide (Kaplan and others, 2013; Ledden and others, 2022). A systematic review shows that alcohol misuse in the year before entry into prison is a risk factor for suicide in prison (Zhong and others, 2021).

Evidence suggests that the distress caused by withdrawal in an already highly stressful situation may be a factor in the high levels of suicide among people with alcohol dependence entering prison (Backet, 1987).

It is essential that the clinician assesses the risk of self-harm and suicide, and involves the mental health team if there are signs that the person is at current risk or specialist assessment is needed.

Where a patient is assessed as at risk of self-harm or suicide with suicidal ideation and intent, the clinician, healthcare staff and prison officers should follow the local prison suicide prevention protocol. They should observe the patient based on this protocol until the mental health team can assess the patient. Close clinical monitoring and intensive observation is required for the safety of the patient.

If a patient is assessed as at risk of self-harm or suicide, this should trigger the prison’s multidisciplinary risk management process - for example, the ACCT process in England and Wales. Clinicians and allied healthcare staff should make sure risks are recorded clearly and promptly in the patient’s record. They should also make sure that all relevant staff, including prison officers, are:

informed of the risks and the risk management plan

understand the rationale for the plan

understand the agreed level of observation and clinical monitoring

Managing deteriorating health and emergencies

Prisons should have local protocols that set out how healthcare staff and prison officers should respond to situations in which a person’s health quickly deteriorates or is in a health emergency.

NICE NG57 provides guidance on what these protocols should include.

All secure environments need close working relationships between prison officers and healthcare providers, including mental health teams, and local hospital emergency departments to manage emergencies.

With the patient’s consent, clinicians should tell all healthcare staff and prison officers if someone has a chronic health condition that could deteriorate or has allergies. In emergencies, healthcare staff should share relevant confidential clinical information in line with their duty to do so.

If there is a concern about the patient’s condition, the clinician or multidisciplinary team should develop a clear plan for managing their condition that is shared with all relevant healthcare and prison staff. The clinician should carry out regular clinical assessments to identify signs that the person’s condition is deteriorating or there is an emergency, using a standardised early warning system, such as NEWS 2. They should escalate the patient’s care to include increased monitoring or transfer them to an external hospital, where this is indicated.

Staff need to know how to respond if they are concerned that someone may not be conscious. Prisons should have local protocols for checking if a person can be roused. As an example, appendix B in the blue guidelines provides guidance on these checks - see Detainees with substance use disorders in police custody.

All healthcare staff and prison officers should know how to carry out simple checks to see if a person can be roused.

If an officer finds that they cannot wake up a prisoner by either speech or light touch, they should follow their local protocol and immediately inform the on-call clinical staff member or call an ambulance.

All healthcare staff and prison officers in contact with prisoners should have essential first aid training, including training for the person first on the scene in an emergency.

17.5.8 Care planning

Developing the care plan

The clinician or a member of the substance misuse team should develop a care plan (also called a treatment and recovery plan) for anyone needing alcohol treatment in prison or another secure setting. To meet the principle of equivalent care to the community, they should offer personalised care-planned treatment and recovery support to people:

with alcohol dependence

who drink at harmful levels and have co-occurring physical health or mental health conditions

Where more than one clinician is providing care for the person, the clinicians should agree who is the lead professional who will be responsible for developing and reviewing the care plan. Even where the alcohol treatment clinician is not the lead professional, they should contribute to the care plan and care plan reviews.

The care plan should:

be started at reception

be linked with plans for further assessments and care planning throughout the person’s time in prison and at pre-release

extend to treatment and support in the community

The plan should take account of the person’s sentence and sentence planning and be reviewed regularly and when there is a change in the person’s circumstances.

There is guidance on care planning (referred to as treatment and recovery planning) in section 4.10 in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning.

Planning for continuity of care

Plans should include actions to provide continuity of care if the person attends court appearances or moves to a different setting. Alcohol treatment staff (or the lead professional where people have complex needs) should make sure all relevant clinical information is passed on to the next setting with the person’s consent. This should include information about:

their alcohol problem

current alcohol treatment they are receiving

any medication they are taking

co-occurring drug use or dependence

co-occurring physical health and mental health conditions

any allergies

Medications, including for alcohol withdrawal and ongoing management of alcohol dependence, should also be transferred to the next setting including to courts. For more information on continuity of care leading up to release see section 17.6 below.

Multidisciplinary integrated care

It is likely that several teams will be involved in the care of prisoners with alcohol dependence, including from:

healthcare (for example, mental health or substance misuse teams)

prison officers

community services

Assessment, care planning and risk management needs to be multidisciplinary and integrated. Good communication between community alcohol treatment services, prison healthcare teams and prison officers is essential from when the person enters prison through to transfer or release back into the community.

For people with the most complex needs, a multidisciplinary team should be involved in developing and monitoring their care plan and there should be an identified lead professional.

Psychosocial interventions and recovery support

Everyone requiring alcohol treatment should be offered psychosocial interventions. Chapter 5 provides guidance on psychosocial interventions.

Staff providing psychosocial interventions should be trained in the interventions they offer and have the appropriate competencies. They should also receive supervision from a qualified clinical supervisor. Providing psychosocial interventions in a prison setting requires advanced skills. Mental health symptoms can be intensified and there are heightened risks of:

self-harm

suicide

violence

NICE NG66 provides guidance on considerations when offering mental health interventions in prisons.

Prison provides an opportunity for alcohol treatment practitioners to support the person with alcohol dependence to identify and work toward their recovery goals and help them to build recovery resources. There is guidance on structured support, which includes building recovery resources, in section 5.5 in chapter 5 on psychosocial interventions and chapter 6 on recovery support services.

There may be opportunities for the person to develop skills and activities that can help them towards employment or education on their release. These may include:

literacy skills

education classes

occupational skills

physical exercise

There may also be opportunities for them to join mutual aid groups, for example Alcoholics Anonymous, or meet with peer support workers, and so begin to build recovery-oriented support networks. Alcohol treatment staff should help people to engage with these groups.

Harm reduction and health promotion

People with alcohol dependence are often not aware of the health risks of harmful drinking and alcohol dependence. Alcohol treatment practitioners should provide them with information on health risks and offer harm reduction information and advice. There is guidance on harm reduction information and advice in chapter 8.

Information specific to the prison setting includes the health risks of alcohol brewed in prison (‘hooch’) and increased vulnerability caused by intoxication within in a prison setting.

Care plans should also include relevant health promotion interventions. For example, these could include interventions to:

stop smoking

lose weight

increase exercise levels

Prison is also an opportunity to help people access routine vaccinations and scans they have missed. You can find guidance on physical health assessment in section 4.9.11 in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning.