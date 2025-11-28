14.4.1 Assessment for an intensive treatment programme in community alcohol treatment services

Comprehensive assessment and treatment and recovery planning

Community alcohol treatment services should consider intensive structured day treatment programmes as a treatment option during comprehensive assessment, and during treatment and recovery plan reviews.

Most people who would benefit from residential or intensive day treatment programmes will have previously engaged in standard treatment interventions in the community. Some people, such as those experiencing homelessness or multiple disadvantage, might not be able to respond to less intensive interventions. So, intensive structured treatment may be appropriate for them from the start of their treatment journey.

It is complex to assess whether a person should be referred to an intensive treatment programme. There should be input from the multidisciplinary team or a clinician with experience of assessing people for residential treatment. The decision to refer should be reached collaboratively with the person, based on clinical assessment and discussion about their preference.

Co-occurring mental and physical health conditions

You should invite other services involved in the person’s care and their family members to contribute to the assessment, with the person’s consent. In cases where a person has a co-occurring severe mental health or physical health condition, practitioners need to work closely with the community mental health team or the physical health treatment team to make decisions about the suitability of a placement.

A person may be assessed as suitable for residential treatment who is also receiving treatment for their physical health or mental health. In these cases, involved professionals from those services will need to agree who will lead on communicating with the residential treatment service. This is to make sure that appropriate physical health and mental health care can be provided for the person in the local area of the residential service.

There is some evidence that outcomes are improved when residential settings offer treatment for both mental health conditions and substance use conditions (Brunette and others, 2004).

For more information about working with co-occurring conditions, see chapter 18 on co-occurring mental health conditions and chapter 19 on co-occurring physical health conditions.

Medically assisted withdrawal

Intensive structured treatment usually follows medically assisted withdrawal, which can be provided in a community, residential, specialist inpatient setting, depending on the person’s assessed need. If medically assisted withdrawal is not provided in the residential treatment setting, or if the person requires specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal, the referrer and the person will need to plan for the medically assisted withdrawal. And where possible they need to arrange for an immediate transfer to the intensive structured programme after the medically assisted withdrawal.

Section 10.2.4 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions provides guidance on criteria for considering specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal.

Section 12.6 in chapter 12 on specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal provides guidance on differentiating specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal and residential medically assisted withdrawal.

No unnecessary delays

It is important to prepare with the person for both medically assisted withdrawal and for a residential or intensive day programme, but you should also consider the urgency of the person’s need, based on their physical and mental health and social circumstances. The preparation should be based on the person’s assessed needs. There should be no standard requirements that everyone attends a set number of groups or appointments before accessing intensive structured treatment, because these requirements can create barriers to accessing treatment.

Once the person has made a fully informed decision to undertake medically assisted withdrawal followed by residential treatment or intensive structured day treatment, services should work together to make sure there are no unnecessary delays. People who are assessed as needing intensive structured treatment are likely to be vulnerable and have the highest levels of need and risk. So, it’s important that they can access residential and intensive structured day programmes as easily as possible. Delays can be demotivating to a person with severe dependence or with complex needs and risk people changing their minds about joining an intensive programme. Commissioners and services should make sure that processes for agreeing funding and related arrangements are as streamlined as possible.

People referred to intensive structured treatment programmes often have poor health. If there are any unavoidable delays before admission, a clinician in the referring service should regularly review the person’s physical and mental health. If their needs and risks change, the service should consider different interventions. The keyworker should continue to provide support to the person throughout this time, to keep them engaged in the treatment journey and monitor any risks.

14.4.2 Preparation in community treatment services

It is good practice to prepare people for intensive treatment. Effective preparation can help improve people’s retention, engagement and their awareness of the benefits of the programme they are going to enter. You should do this by:

giving them up to date, accessible information (verbal and written or video) about available options

arranging visits to the programme where possible

discussing relevant concerns or questions about the programme

If a person is assessed as needing an intensive treatment programme, the keyworker should help them think carefully about whether or not they want to engage in it. They should consider:

the intensity of the groupwork experience

how the staff delivering the programme help people to manage the pressures of participating

how the person might respond to this experience

For people considering a residential placement, keyworkers should help them think about the potential impact of leaving their home community and living close to other people with complex needs. If they have specific cultural needs, they will need to consider how these can be met within the programme.

Arranging visits can help people to make a decision and the keyworker should encourage them to visit the service before accepting a place. It may also help the person to talk with someone who has been through the programme.

The keyworker should ensure they have the person’s fully informed consent before making a referral.

Services should only refer people to residential treatment services that are registered with national regulatory bodies and comply with their standards (see section 14.3.7).

14.4.3 Assessment in residential or community intensive programmes

Staff who deliver intensive programmes also have an important role to play in assessing people’s suitability and preparing them for admission to their programme. These staff should help people prepare by giving them pre-admission advice about:

behaviour boundaries and how to interact with others on the programme

the kind of emotional experiences that joining the programme can evoke and how the staff can support people to manage these

how the programme is balanced to offer formal therapeutic activities, social activities and activities that contribute to recovery

how group therapy works, including rules for confidentiality and acceptable behaviour and how a new participant will be inducted into the group

how groups can be run in a safe way

how a person’s family or wider community can be involved in the programme

Research shows that if a person stays in the treatment programme and completes it, this is associated with improved treatment outcomes (Eastwood and others, 2018). There is emerging evidence that particular practices can help enhance engagement and retention in a residential setting. These include:

motivational interviewing (Carroll and others, 2006)

using senior staff to induct new residents into treatment (De Leon, 2000)

increasing the focus on the therapeutic relationship in staff training and supervision (Meier and others, 2006)

14.4.4 Personalised treatment and recovery planning

It is important that anybody taking part in an intensive structured programme sets and agrees their own personal treatment goals and timelines for the programme in consultation with their keyworker. They should also get to regularly review their own progress against their goals. This allows the treatment and recovery plan to be personalised to meet their own needs in the context of the overall goals of the programme.

You can read guidance on treatment and recovery planning in section 4.10 in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning.

When a person is in an intensive structured programme, it is good practice that they keep in regular communication with a named keyworker in their home community alcohol treatment service about their progress, priorities for action and next steps.

There are a number of issues that might affect the success of the person’s eventual re-integration into the community, and you should consider these when developing their treatment and recovery plan during their time on the intensive structured programme. These issues can include:

finding accommodation for people without housing

encouraging them to develop new skills, such as helping them access education, training and employment opportunities

engaging with recovery support services including peer support networks and services and mutual aid groups

re-establishing or maintaining family links (where appropriate) so they have family support when they leave the programme

14.4.5 Preparing for discharge from community or residential intensive programmes

Inter-agency communication is vital during the treatment programme and when the person leaves, whether in a planned or unplanned way. It is good practice to agree confidentiality, boundaries and information sharing arrangements with the person at the start of their treatment, so you can discuss arrangements for ongoing treatment and support and put these in place, regardless of how the placement ends. You need to plan with the person for their ongoing treatment and recovery support in good time to enable a smooth transition to a reduced level of support.

All intensive programme providers should develop policies to reduce the risk of negative outcomes for people who do not complete the treatment programme.

14.4.6 Considerations specific to discharge planning in residential programmes

Successful outcomes after residential treatment

There is good evidence for the importance of ongoing treatment and support, as well having a job and stable housing, as factors that predict successful outcomes after residential rehabilitation (Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice, 2017). There is also evidence of positive outcomes for people who engage with 12-step support when they leave residential rehabilitation (de Andrade and others, 2019).

There is often a high risk of the person returning to problematic alcohol use in the period immediately after residential treatment. So, it is very important that there is a plan in place for continuous care between the residential and community alcohol treatment services. The plan should also include arrangements for other support, including:

housing

welfare benefits

mental healthcare

physical healthcare

People should be actively supported to access peer support and mutual aid in their home community.

Re-engaging with community-based alcohol treatment services

At the start of a person’s residential treatment, you should agree pathways for them to re-engage with community-based treatment services as soon as possible after they leave the programme. This includes agreeing relevant pathways and agreed actions keyworkers will take if people leave the programme before completing treatment.

Planning for continuity of care may include arrangements for transporting the person back to their home, or how local treatment and recovery support services will be notified when they are about to be discharged. It will be useful to have an agreement so residential staff can quickly contact the community treatment keyworker to let them know when somebody is being discharged. Verbal communications at the point of discharge should be followed up in writing. The residential service and the community based keyworker should also agree who will contact the person’s GP and other services such as mental health services, with current health information including details of any medication they are taking. They should provide information in writing to the GP immediately following discharge.

If people have complex needs and less social stability, you should be clear with them about what contact and support they can access after the formal end of residential treatment. You should make every effort not to discharge anybody from the programme if they have no secure accommodation to return to.

Resource

The Scottish Government published the good practice guide Pathways into, through and out of residential rehabilitation in Scotland to help improve residential rehabilitation pathways. Although it was developed for Scotland, it sets out principles of good practice for pathways that are useful to all 4 nations.